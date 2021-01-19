Hooray the King is Dead! Long Live the King!

It is with a great collective sigh of relief throughout the Democratic population that Trump has been dethroned. Now we can return to the America we all know and love and begin the process of undoing his misdeeds and initiating the programs we have long sought. End systemic racism, make the tax laws fair by forcing the oligarchs to pay their share, nationalize medical treatment so that every citizen has access to proper medical care like all the other developed nations of the world, increase the minimum wage to a living wage so that every American can survive, begin the process of restoring the environment and undertake a meaningful fight against global climate change and many other critical policies that have been stymied by King Trump.

It was a tremendous fight and thanks to the hard work and dedication of everyday liberal and progressive Americans the good guys won! Now we need to erase every trace of the crimes of the past administration and create a nation where this can never happen again, where the likes of King Trump will never curse the halls of our government again, ever. We will create a new paradigm that will enable our nation and its peoples to flourish in abundance taking advantage of America's great human and natural resources and doing so in an environmentally sound manner. And we will silence anyone who gets in our way!

And we have just the team to accomplish the task. After all Biden has forty-seven years of experience in Washington. If anyone knows how to get things done, it's Joe Biden. And behind him to support him, to advise him and to help us all reach our goals is our past President, possibly the best President ever to inhabit the White House, Barrack Obama. We are now destined to change America for the better forever and to re-invent the American dream better than it ever was in the past, free from systemic racism, and fair in every sense of the word, giving not only Americans the best opportunities for success but sharing that with our neighbors and the millions of people around the world who want a piece of the great dreams this nation inspires. And the Biden/Harris team will lead the way! What better people could there be to face these challenges, bring the nation together and achieve the goals that have for so long eluded us?

And that's the rub. Biden has been elected to carry out the goals and objectives of the Democratic Party. Our future rests upon his shoulders. Biden has served in Washington as a Senator and Vice President for many years. He knows Washington. If anyone can get things accomplished it is Joe Biden. And at his side is a wonderful Vice President with a formidable and admirable record, Kamala Harris, the first woman in this role and the first with both the African American and Asian heritage.

Now that we've cleaned house we can more peacefully welcome back those who have been in power in Washington politics for decades. Back to what is familiar to us, Washington insiders, the movers and shakers inside the beltway, faces we have known for decades and who are very experienced in how to get bills passed. Because we know that a bunch of Washington insiders is just what we need.

Washington insiders have long executed the will of the 'people,' the good people, the rich people, the powerful people. These Washington insiders have pushed hard for universal healthcare, haven't they? They have protected US workers against exporting jobs to Asia, haven't they? They have saved good paying union jobs, haven't they? They have ended systemic racism, haven't they? They have reformed US jails, haven't they? They have helped our neighbors such as Mexico to fight off the cartels improve the lives of every day Mexicans so they no longer need to suffer the perils of crossing the border to work for livable wages, haven't they? They have succeeded in protecting the environment and ridding our planet of climate change, haven't they? They have increased the chances for all Americans to achieve the American dream of owning their own home, haven't they? They have created millions of jobs to replace those they allowed to migrate to third world nations, haven't they? They have attracted factories back to the US after 68,000 relocated to third world countries that have no labor or environmental protections, haven't they? They have eliminated homelessness, haven't they? They have stabilized our economy and currency, haven't they? They have prevented oligarchs from taking over the legislature with campaign contributions, haven't they?

Yes, we really need a bunch of Washington insiders again.