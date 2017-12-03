Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Lebanon facing Long 'Independence' odds given Iran's regional Triumphalism

By       Message Franklin P. Lamb       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/3/17

Author 47731
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From flickr.com: Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution His eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei receives Hizbullah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. {MID-203206}
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution His eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei receives Hizbullah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
(Image by Iftikh)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

By Franklin Lamb,Tehran.

In many respects the people of Lebanon are gifted if not blessed. Most of whom this observer has been honored to meet are strikingly intelligent, creative, often charming, sometimes cunning and devious, hardworking, ingenious, adaptive, and good natured--much like most people in this region including dear friends in Syria.

And all want a real country, and many are working to confront would-be hegemonizing local Iranian militia to get one.

Many analysts argue that Lebanon simply cannot be independent without and effective colonizer unless it can develop its own civil society, which historically has been identified with reform but largely impotent. A free civil society facilitates alliances between divided communities, to build a real country of free and equal citizens with a government that transcends communitarian loyalties. Including civil society organizations becoming more widespread and popular, because it is a pillar in the struggle against corruption and exploitation and gives more opportunities to a larger part of the population. One nearly universally held view of Lebanon's population is that the state must have a monopoly over its armed forces and be able to impose the State's authority over all parties, including foreign sponsored militia.

- Advertisement -

There are currently 8,000 civil society groups registered with Lebanon's Ministries, but unfortunately, most are severely stymied by corrupt and sectarian officials who bar many of their reform initiatives. Some of which recently have included women's rights, garbage collection, water quality, protection for foreign domestic workers, the right to work for Palestinian refugees, and opening Parliament to a modicum of public scrutiny and financial as well as judicial accountably.

According to the Lebanese Center for Human Rights, that amounts to 1.3 associations per 1,000 inhabitants--about six times the number per capita in Egypt. Deeply regrettably, the war in Syria, has deepened even further Lebanese parliamentary gridlock and has dramatically escalated sectarian tensions, while it has weakened the advocacy role of Lebanese civil society organizations.

- Advertisement -

In 1999, a Lebanese chapter of Transparency International, known as La Fasad, became active in Beirut. These days, La Fasad works on promoting laws in Parliament to provide public access to information, reminding this observer of the US Freedom of Information Act. True, their efforts meet with resistance from some quarters, but, as one lawyer involved in the initiative recently emailed, "If they don't want to steal, why don't they let us watch?" Indeed.

To note just one of scores of examples. For the past many years certain Lebanese political "leaders" have blocked a solution to the massive garbage crisis leaving exposed mountains of rotting garbage to create many communicable diseases for the people of Lebanon. Until today these "Political Lords" continue to negotiate the amount of cash that is guaranteed to come to them if they deign to sign-off on a "garbage collection contract", quite likely to be awarded to relatives or political friends.

According to a just released (12/1/2017) Report by Human Rights Watch, Lebanon's lack of a garbage disposal system and open burning of mountains of waste poses serious health risks.

The main problem according to HRW is "decades-old, across the board government failure. The crisis escalated in 2015 when waste management collapsed across Lebanon, was a particular threat for children and old people, and constituted a human rights violation. Nadim Houry, HRW's interim Beirut director reported that " authorities are doing virtually nothing to bring this crisis under control".

The report, entitled "As If You're Inhaling Your Death" quoted research by the American University of Beirut (AUB) that found that nearly 80% of Lebanon's garbage is improperly dumped or landfilled where 10% to 12% is considered impossible to compost or recycle thus causing the "vast majority" of Lebanese residents living near open dumps, whom HRW researchers interviewed, suffer from serious respiratory problems. HRW claims that Lebanon's government continues doing nothing to prevent open burning, to monitor its impact and inform the population of the risks.

Consequently, despite widespread Lebanese civil society initiatives for reform, many have become cynical or even bitter, wanting to emigrate at the first opportunity believing that Lebanon offers no future for themselves or for raising a family. Much of Lenson's civil population has lost confidence that they can change the continuing rampant corruption by some of the Warlords from their 15-year civil war that witnessed 15 million Lebanese flee to other countries. Over the past nearly four decades, self-anointed Political Lord, s politically employing primogeniture and widespread wasta (nepotism and influence peddling) have by design become deeply imbedded in the halls of power.

- Advertisement -

A common clich'e in Lebanon these days has it that, "Lebanon has never been a real country, is not a real country today, and quite likely will not be in the future."

Earlier this month, 11/22/2017 was Lebanon's 43rd Independence Day from French Colonization. Like every year on Independence Day, the Lebanese wondered what kind of independence they were celebrating. One dear friend of this observer who attended the annual Independence Day parade with her secondary school students wrote this observer from Beirut saying:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Since 2013, Professor Franklin P. Lamb has traveled extensively throughout Syria. His primary focus has been to document, photograph, research and hopefully help preserve the vast and irreplaceable archaeological sites and artifacts in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

'US MUST STOP FUNDING ISRAELI CRIMES'

Has the battle for Aleppo birthed Foreign Legions preparing a Sunni-Shia endgame?

Presidents Assad and Putin have ordered their forces to again liberate "The Jewel of the Desert"

Why Obama is Declaring War on Syria

Libya's Liberation Front Organizing In The Sahel

Netanyahu to Obama on election: When we say jump, you say how high?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 