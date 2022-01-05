Last Sonnet: Bringing It All Back Home



I Ching Hexagram 56 - The Wanderer

Sonnet: Bringing It All Back Home

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Baez was on the radio, "Diamonds and Rust."

I hadn't heard the song in maybe 30 years.

The song itself spoke to love's trauma, broken trust.

Dylan, in "a booth in the midwest," seems to hold back tears.

Baez scolds his need, calls him "nostalgic."

Upshot, they reconnect, go on tour together.

Harmonize on a poignant "Deportee." The trick

with life and with love is to weather the weather.

Many years ago Greyhound had a Discover sale --

30 days for 99 bucks. Bought a ticket.

In Michigan I called 'home', the phone rang, no deal --

felt like my recent past had turned its back. Wicked.

In the booth I tossed three pennies three times, I Ching,

Hex 56: The Wanderer. Of thee I sing.

