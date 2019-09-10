 
 
Larry Wolf Opens in "Blast" on September 15th

The art of Larry Wolf will be featured at an opening reception on September 15th. The Free artist reception will be held at the Upper West.

Wolf has been painting for twenty years. "I started at the direction of my spiritual teacher to bring more creativity into my life. Since I couldn't sing or dance art was the logical direction."

Wolf describes the inspiration for his artwork entitled "Blast"... "My daughter-in-law was hospitalized in her 5th week of bed rest for our first grandchild. As I envisioned him waiting to enter his new unknown, scary and energized home I began to feel a sense of electricity in the air. I wanted to express that electricity and excitement that he, as well as all of us, felt awaiting his new life's adventures."

Wolf fell in love with art when he was in school. "In my art-appreciation class in college I had the opportunity to visit many if not all of the local Museums. Always trying to digest as much as I could. There was this strong attraction that had been planted for abstract art. The colors, the shapes all told Stories that I could concoct in my mind."

His love of abstract art has grown and matured. "I often find myself stopping by a museum when I have open time. When visiting a new city one of my first stops is the local modern art museum. What a wonderful addition the art district is to Los Angeles, the excitement is a constant reminder of the fresh and Vital atmosphere."

Unlike other artists, he does not like to work in series. "At times paintings similar in content evolve unconsciously. Never planned or anticipated."

"BLAST" opens on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Upper West (3321 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica 90404). Come by to meet the artist Larry Wolf. Call the restaurant for more info 310 586-111. https://theupperwest.com/ https://www.abrushwiththelaw.com

 

A freelance writer, Libby has been been writing for the past five years. She has been published on Hollywood Today, the Santa Monica Mirror and more.

Free wine and appetizers will be served at the community event.

