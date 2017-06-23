This Saturday, June 24th, artists Ray Ford and Louise Marler are set to be featured in a new exhibition.



Ray Ford at work

(Image by Photo by Wayne Ford) Permission Details DMCA



The act of turning a slab of wood into a delicate sculpture is no easy task. He said the process takes years"first preparing the wood on the lathe, then storing it for over a year to dry out. He continued, "Then I put it back on the lathe, I finish turning it, then burning, carving and decorating comes later, depending on the design. I spray 6-8 coats of clear lacquer, sanding it after many of the coats. I usually sand it wet to keep the sand paper from clogging up, then I buff it with 3 different buffing wheels for outside and 3 different buffing wheels for inside. http://hrayford.com/

Artist Louise Marler aka LA Marler has been creating art all of her life. The artist chooses to work on several series at a time. She explains,



Baldixette

(Image by image courtesy of artist, Louise Marler) Permission Details DMCA



She will be exhibiting works from two of her latest series"camERAs, featuring pop images of vintage cameras and her KeyWords, which celebrates her love of the typewriters and its nostalgic keys. KeyWords is LA Marler's version of typewriter poetry. Needless to say photography plays a big role in her life as well"something that comes through in her mixed media series camERAS. http://www.LAMarler.com

Stop in, Saturday, June 24th from 1-5pm to see Ray Ford's wood sculptures along with Louise Marler's mixed media art. LA Marler Gallery is located at the Santa Monica Airport, 3000 Airport Avenue, Studio B Santa Monica, CA 90405.