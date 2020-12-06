

Graveyard;photo by Pauk;script by Starr

Lord, why did you let me die from COVID-19? I had faith you would save me.

Yes, I didn't wear a mask. But I had faith you would save me.

Yes, I attended packed rallies. But I had faith you would save me.

Yes, I shopped in malls and didn't maintain social distancing. But I had faith you would save me.

Yes, I celebrated holidays with my large extended family. But I had faith you would save me.

Yes, I held prayer sessions with fifty neighbors crowded into my home to worship you--with more worshipers gathered on my lawn. But I had faith you would save me.

Yes, I told others to stand up to the pandemic with faith, not the recommendations of so-called experts. But I had faith you would save me.

I am a person of deep faith. Why didn't you save me?



Message from above

"I sent you science and you ignored it. Worse, you denied science and medical experts. The miracles of science protected you from other diseases, threats, and dangers. Science also gave you many of the joys and comforts of life that you cherished. True faith is respecting all divine creations, including science."