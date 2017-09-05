Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Labor Day 2017

By       Message Lawrence Davidson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 9/5/17

Author 79840
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

From To The Point Analyses

From youtube.com: Job satisfaction {MID-159015}
Job satisfaction
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Curious Intellect)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Part I -- Job Satisfaction at the Heart of Capitalism

We have just celebrated Labor Day weekend (September 2, 3, 4) in the United States, the very heartland of capitalism. Apropos of the holiday, I happened to have run across a July 2016 survey with the original paradoxical title, "Job Satisfaction Hits a 10-Year High -- But It's Still Below 50%." What the survey reports is that "just under half (49.6%) of U.S. workers surveyed reported they are satisfied with their jobs." These are workers in "traditional jobs," which are typically eight-hour-a-day employment at conventional job sites. The report then compares this "just under half" rate to the reported job satisfaction of "independent" workers -- those self-employed or working in an autonomous or semi-autonomous way. The reported satisfaction level of these "independent" workers was 65%.

- Advertisement -
The first number is downright depressing and the second is not very impressive. Also, consider what the report attributed the improvement (compared to say, 40% satisfaction in 2010 for traditional jobs) of the low satisfaction numbers to: "a decline in layoffs, stronger wage growth and expanding job opportunities [expanding labor market]." None of these factors address what ought to be one of the major, and obvious, goals of work -- the fulfillment, as far as possible, of individual human potential. Or, to state it another way, providing avenues for the individual to "be all he or she can be."

Part II -- What Is an Economy?

The conventional definition of an economy is a system of "production, distribution and consumption of goods and services." Historically, this definition of the way human beings produce and apportion both the necessities and accessories of life has proven incomplete, because it makes no reference to the psychological human need for being creative through labor.

- Advertisement -
This psychological need for realizing one's potential in this fashion might not have been satisfiable as long as economies were operating in a subsistence environment. Later, when the division of labor became elaborated, this sort of satisfaction probably became possible for a select few. However, in a post-industrial economy the ability to realize, as far as possible, human potential through economic activity should take a big leap. What is required is a government's will to regulate the use of surplus capital toward this end, along with an educational system that prioritizes this goal.

Part III -- A Psychological Necessity

This is not just pie-in-the-sky idealism. We are talking about a part of the human psyche that demands attention.

Consider the American psychologist Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs. Maslow lists five categories of human needs:

Starting with (1) those most basic to survival. These are physiological needs, such as food and shelter.

Next come (2) safety needs.

- Advertisement -
These are followed by (3 and 4) two levels of social needs: first the need for family, friends, and a sense of belonging, and then the need to achieve self-esteem in the form of recognition for one's achievements and respect from one's fellows.

Finally Maslow posits what he considers the highest human need: (5) that for self-actualization, or the ability to be creative and fully utilize the talent inherent in one's abilities.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.tothepointanalyses.com
Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign
Policy Inc.: Privatizing America's National Interest; America's
Palestine: Popular and Offical Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli
Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. His academic work is focused on the history of American foreign relations with the Middle East. He also teaches courses in the history of science and modern European intellectual history.

His blog To The Point Analyses now has its own Facebook page. Along with the analyses, the Facebook page will also have reviews, pictures, and other analogous material.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Domestic Terrorism American Style -- An Analysis

Who is Right in Syria?

Australia and the Fight for Justice in Palestine

Nationalism vs. Capitalism: Guess Which One Wins?

More On Savage Israel -- An Analysis

Global Warming Revisited: Reality vs Republican Theology

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 