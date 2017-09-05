Job satisfaction
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Curious Intellect) Permission Details DMCA
We have just celebrated Labor Day weekend (September 2, 3, 4) in the United States, the very heartland of capitalism. Apropos of the holiday, I happened to have run across a July 2016 survey with the original paradoxical title, "Job Satisfaction Hits a 10-Year High -- But It's Still Below 50%." What the survey reports is that "just under half (49.6%) of U.S. workers surveyed reported they are satisfied with their jobs." These are workers in "traditional jobs," which are typically eight-hour-a-day employment at conventional job sites. The report then compares this "just under half" rate to the reported job satisfaction of "independent" workers -- those self-employed or working in an autonomous or semi-autonomous way. The reported satisfaction level of these "independent" workers was 65%.
Part II -- What Is an Economy?
The conventional definition of an economy is a system of "production, distribution and consumption of goods and services." Historically, this definition of the way human beings produce and apportion both the necessities and accessories of life has proven incomplete, because it makes no reference to the psychological human need for being creative through labor.
Part III -- A Psychological Necessity
This is not just pie-in-the-sky idealism. We are talking about a part of the human psyche that demands attention.
Consider the American psychologist Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs. Maslow lists five categories of human needs:
Starting with (1) those most basic to survival. These are physiological needs, such as food and shelter.
Next come (2) safety needs.
Finally Maslow posits what he considers the highest human need: (5) that for self-actualization, or the ability to be creative and fully utilize the talent inherent in one's abilities.