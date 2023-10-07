 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

LAUSD Candidate Richard Ramos on PROP-39 Co-Locations

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"Without a public explanation, I would demand an investigation to determine the legality and propriety of the sudden write-off of $7,678,022 in over-allocation debt."

- BD3 Candidate Richard S. Ramos


(Image by Richard Ramos)   Details   DMCA

Richard S. Ramos is running against incumbent Scott Schmerelson in LAUSD's Board District 3, which covers most of the western San Fernando Valley. As part of my ongoing Candidate Forum series, Ramos was asked five questions about PROP-39 co-locations. For the introduction to this subject along with answers from other candidates, please see the article LAUSD Candidate Forum: PROP-39 Co-Locations.

The following are the candidate's responses, printed exactly how he provided them with the exception of some minor formatting edits:

It is crucial to avoid Proposition 39 co-locations on school sites with the District's 100 Priority Schools, BSAP Schools, and Community Schools. Through policy, we can safeguard schools, and school-site shared decision-making can focus on addressing the unique needs of the students. I would advocate expanding the District Magnet office to support the District's 100 Priority Schools, BSAP schools, and Community Schools to expand Magnet Centers specializing in careers like AI, STEAM, STEM, business, etc.; this would better meet our communities' educational needs, including space utilization of any empty classrooms.

As a special education advocate and LAUSD principal, I am committed to addressing space utilization on LAUSD campuses. The current implementation of PROP-39, which considers rooms used for Special Education Services as "empty" and potentially reallocates these classrooms to charter schools, is a concerning practice that needs reform.

I'd advocate ending this practice of classifying rooms used for Special Education Services as "empty". Schools must be able to utilize classrooms for itinerant special education services, including psychological services, adaptive physical education (APE), learning lab interventions, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy. These services are mandated under Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and are crucial for the academic and personal development of students with disabilities.

  • Question 3: The text of PROP-39 specifies that charter schools that base their space requests on inflated enrollment must pay an over-allocation fee. Currently, charter schools have a past-due balance of $3,708,006. As a Board Member would you revoke the charter of any school that refused to pay these fees when a bill is presented? YES

I support enforcing PROP-39's requirement that charter schools pay over-allocation fees for inflated enrollment reports. I'd prioritize due process to address non-payment issues. The financial impact of inflated student enrollment numbers should be carefully investigated while ensuring transparency and accountability.

Without a public explanation, I would demand an investigation to determine the legality and propriety of the sudden write-off of $7,678,022 in over-allocation debt.

  • Question 5: The North Valley Military Institute (NVMI) was co-located on the campus of Sun Valley High School / Valley Oaks Center For Enriched Studies (VOCES) when one of its administrators was accused of "abhorrent child sex abuse" against a student. It does not appear that parents of students on the public school campus were ever notified about these accusations. As a Board Member would you terminate the PROP-39 lease agreement for any charter school that put LAUSD students at a district campus in danger?

Given California's litigious climate and considering that the case is currently pending, I would wait to evaluate until all aspects of the case have been thoroughly examined and all relevant information is available.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend