- BD3 Candidate ByRoN Gutierrez

ByRoN Gutierrez is running against incumbent Scott Schmerelson in LAUSD's Board District 3, which covers most of the western San Fernando Valley. As part of my ongoing Candidate Forum series, Gutierrez was asked five questions about how the District is governed. For the introduction to this subject along with answers from other candidates, please see the article LAUSD Candidate Forum: Governance.

The following are the candidate's responses, printed exactly how he provided them with the exception of some minor formatting edits:

Would you agree with the statement: "The elected LAUSD Board is responsible for setting policy. The job of the Superintendent is to ensure that the bureaucracy follows this policy."? YES

In principle, a very clear division should exist between the Board which sets policy and the Superintendent who manages day to day operations. In practice this is an area which definitely needs some work.

For context I fed this question into Google Bard, I thought the breakdown was very good so I include it here:

Google Bard (start)

Yes, I agree with the statement that the elected LAUSD Board is responsible for setting policy, and the job of the Superintendent is to ensure that the bureaucracy follows this policy.

The LAUSD Board of Education is the governing body of the Los Angeles Unified School District. It is made up of seven members who are elected by the residents of the district. The Board is responsible for setting the overall direction of the district, including developing and approving policies, setting the budget, and overseeing the Superintendent.

The Superintendent is the chief executive officer of the LAUSD. He or she is responsible for implementing the policies set by the Board and managing the day-to-day operations of the district. The Superintendent is

also responsible for hiring and firing staff, developing and implementing programs, and managing the district's budget.

In order for the LAUSD to function effectively, it is important that there is a clear division of responsibilities between the Board and the Superintendent. The Board should focus on setting policy and holding the

Superintendent accountable for implementing that policy. The Superintendent should focus on managing the day-to-day operations of the district and ensuring that the bureaucracy follows the Board's policies.

When this division of responsibilities works well, it can lead to a more effective and efficient school district. However, when there is confusion or conflict between the Board and the Superintendent, it can lead to problems such as policy gridlock, lack of accountability, and a decline in morale among staff.

In the case of the LAUSD, there has been a history of tension between the Board and the Superintendent. This tension has been exacerbated by the district's large size and complex organizational structure. However, in recent years, there have been efforts to improve communication and cooperation between the Board and the Superintendent. These efforts have led to some progress, but there is still more work to be done.

Overall, the statement that the elected LAUSD Board is responsible for setting policy, and the job of the Superintendent is to ensure that the bureaucracy follows this policy, is a sound principle of governance. However, it is important that this principle is implemented in a way that is effective and efficient. This requires a clear understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the Board and the Superintendent, as well as a commitment to communication and cooperation between the two bodies.

Google Bard (end)

Do you agree with the statement: "The bureaucracy of the LAUSD is too big to be managed effectively."? YES

Absolutely 100% especially when you compare achievement stats with smaller districts !

