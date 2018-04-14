Former Congressman and current Democratic Candidate for Governor of Ohio, Dennis Kucinich, was quick to issue a statement regarding Trump's ordering a military attack against Syria, saying that Trump's actions embolden ISIS, erode our democracy and violate our Constitution. Kucinich is well known for carrying a copy of the Constitution in his pocket, which he refers to often.

President Trump acted without congressional authorization in ordering a military attack against Syria tonight. This is a clear violation of the United States Constitution, Article 1, Section 8 which makes it clear that only Congress has the power to declare war.



The President's Article II authority as "Commander in Chief" does not give him the authority to act independent of Congress on matters of war. This is not a mere technicality. The doctrine of separation of powers is the only thing which protects the US from becoming a dictatorship. The President is subject to the law.



The gas attack on Douma must be dealt with in an international court of law. If the US does not stand for the rule of law, how can we demand other countries to do so?





