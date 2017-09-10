Power of Story
Kucinich: Reclaiming the money power

Money
The walls are closing in on Congress.

Terrifying walls of water from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which, when the damage is totaled, could rise to a half trillion dollars. The Walls of War: The multi-trillion dollar ongoing cost of Afghanistan, Iraq and other interventions. The crumbling walls of the U.S. infrastructure, which need at least $3 trillion to be repaired or replaced. A wall of 11 million undocumented immigrants, whose deportation could easily cost $200 billion. The planned wall at the Mexican border, which some estimates place at $67 billion. Then there is the Wall of All, the $20 trillion national debt. The walls of debt are closing in.

Article I, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution contains a long-forgotten provision, "the coinage clause," which empowered Congress "to coin (create) Money." The ability to create money to meet the needs of the nation is a sovereign power, which enables a nation to have control of its own destiny.

The same article indicates the Founders anticipated having to borrow money on the full faith and credit of the United States. Enter the Funding Act of 1790, which assumed and paid off the debt of the colonies and retired the financial obligations of the newly created states now united. This was a powerful, object lesson in debt retirement, relevant today.

It is abundantly clear from a plain reading of the coinage clause that the Founders never intended that the only way the government was to be funded was to borrow money.

The needs of the nation were to come from a system of not borrowing wherein money was a neutral value of exchange connecting resources, people and needs, without debt attached.

In 1913, the passage of the Federal Reserve Act ceded the constitutional power to create money (and control of our national destiny), to the Federal Reserve, a quasi-private central bank. At this fateful point, the only way money could be brought into being was to borrow it, whereby money became equated with debt. The money system transited from public control to private control, and there it has remained.

Instead of following the path set forth by the Founders to create money directly, our government became obliged to borrow from private banks, which assumed the sovereign power to create money from nothing and then loan it to the government, turning on its head the intention of the Founders.

As a member of Congress, I came to the conclusion that while the debate over taxation was interesting, it was wholly insufficient. One must first study how money is created, before one can sensibly have a discussion of how it is to be taxed.

With the help of staff, I spent a full five years working with legislative counsel to come up with a way to realign with the founding principles, to reclaim and to re-establish for our nation the sovereign power to create money.

The vehicle was H.R. 2990, the National Emergency Employment Defense (NEED Act), which articulates why the current debate over the debt ceiling should lead directly to a debate about monetary policy, and the origins of the debt-based economic system.

Dennis Kucinich is former US Congressman and two-time presidential candidate from Ohio who served 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

Visit his website at  KucinichAction

Follow him on Twitter at @Dennis_Kucinich

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lance Ciepiela

Yes, #remember1913 - "a little over a century ago very powerful forces on Wall Street convinced Congress to completely restructure our financial system.

An immensely powerful central bank known as the Federal Reserve (the Federal Reserve must go) was created and the goal was to transform the U.S. dollar into a debt-based currency that would continuously be inflated and to create an endless debt spiral (why Donald Trump must shut down the Federal Reserve and start issuing debt-free money) from which the federal government could never possibly escape". #PrivateHands #AuditTheFed #Power.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 at 8:18:35 PM

David Snieckus

Dennis:
Some local action can be taken also.
See our website: credittothepeople.org and watch John Root's Prezi.

And as a side note: sorry to hear about Stephen's passing in April

David Snieckus

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 at 9:04:12 PM

Peter Duveen

"Article I, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution contains a long-forgotten provision, 'the coinage clause,' which empowered Congress 'to coin (create) Money.'"

Sorry, Dennis. That's not what the words "coin money" mean. They don't mean "create" money. Only God can do that. To "coin money" at the time, and even now, means to fashion monetary metal into a convenient form for economic transactions. Monetary metals are generally gold, silver, and in some cases copper, nickel, etc. They are defined in the body of US law.

I read from a 1797 American math text: "..an account of the Federal Money, as settled by Congress, the 8th of August, 1786....That the Money Unit of the United States (being by the resolve of Congress, of the 6th of July, 1785, a dollar) shall contain, of fine silver, 375 64/100 grains."

I think there is quite a bit of misunderstanding regarding what money is, what the dollar is, what a dollar-denominated Federal Reserve note is, etc.

If one dollar is written on a Federal Reserve Note, it does not really mean that the note is worth a dollar. A dollar these days, if I am not mistaken, is something like 1/42 of an ounce of gold.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 at 9:56:47 PM

Scott Baker

Reply to Peter Duveen:

Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich is right and you're wrong.
The exact minting of gold coins has nothing to do with the ability to "coin Money" used as a verb, and the founders were able to, and did, perfectly distinguish between teh two in the Constitution and other places including in the Convention.

Read Robert G. Natelson, Professor of Law, The University of Montana School of Law' paper on the Coinage Clause here:
.monetary.org/paper-money/2013/01

Or watch any of Bill Still's 3 documentaries on the subject. As Still points out, coined money was made of all kinds of things, even leather. "coin" was a common term back then. And God never created a plug nickel. Only humans can create money.

And SCOTUS ruled 8-1 that the Government can "coin" paper money as well in Julliard v. Greenman, which made Lincoln's United States Notes, issued by the Treasury as HR2990 would do, again, valid.

And gold is traded on the free market - as it should be - and is worth precisely what people are willing to pay for it, in dollars or whatever denomination is accepted by the seller.

And gold is much less acceptable than the dollar. Try bringing gold and a weighing scale to the grocery store next time and see how far you get.

Really, there is no argument for gold-backed currency anymore, and never really was a good one for the "barbarous relic."

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 at 11:25:27 PM

Scott Baker

  New Content

Good to know Dennis is still leading the good fight, though I think HR2990 over-reaches by trying to reform the Fed and end fractional reserve banking at the same time as issuing debt-free money. Congress can barely agree on funding the governemnt. It's unlikely they will agree on a whole new economic system in one giant step, especially THIS Congress.

Something like former Congressman Ray LaHood's bill HR1472 to provide $350b in interest-free infrastructure money (1,000 times the last amount of U.S. Notes in circulation when they were phased out in 1996) would make more sense and would reintroduce the U.S. Note gradually and in a way people could see the immediate positive effect from.

Also, it would bypass the opposition of the banks and their cronies in Congress, which is ferocious. This is their livelihood, after all, and it's a very lucrative one. The money would simply be spent into existence, without permanent debt, and recouped without interest. Interest on long-term infrastructure projects can double their cost, so this is a pretty big deal and a hellova lot better than Trumps' 3P plan which would cost an average of 11% interest for a handful of quick-profit projects.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 at 11:33:58 PM

