- Advertisement -



#BanAssaultWeapons in Ohio Tune into our FIRST rally to #BanAssaultWeapons in Ohio, and text SAFE to 216-446-7520 to join the movement! The people of Cleveland are coming together to say 'enough is enough.' We're taking...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Kucinich Archives) Permission Details DMCA



Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich and running mate Tara Samples held a rally to ban assault weapons in Cleveland on Saturday. The team is not waiting until they are elected to start making changes.

Samples said, "Today, Dennis and I take an aggressive stand demanding that assault weapons be banned. This is not a request, this is a demand for action."

- Advertisement -

Samples noted that the US sustained 271 mass shootings in 2014, 333 in 2015, 383 in 2016, 317 in 2017, and 34 so far in 2018.

Kucinich said, "in 1991, 27 years ago, the city of Cleveland was one of the leaders in the nation in passing an assault weapons ban...in 2010 the state of Ohio through the office of the Attorney General, went to the Ohio Supreme Court with a case that ended up overturning Cleveland's assault weapons ban, not only affecting the city of Cleveland, but essentially blocking any other city in the state of Ohio from banning assault weapons.

"Now this was a defining moment at that time, that basically took the power away from local communities in Ohio, and transferred the power to the state -- which did nothing (to ban assault weapons.)

- Advertisement -

"We are going to show people that Ohio, the people of this state, can lead the way in an assault weapons ban. We are not going to let any of our children again have to face this kind of threat.

"This is a defining moment, I believe we are at a tipping point in this issue, I think that all over America people sense the time has arrived to take action, and where better than in Ohio? Where better than in our own communities, here? Where better to show the power of the people coming forward to change circumstances that others say you can't do anything about?

"We will do something about it. We must do something about it."

The Kucinich campaign is providing a sample council resolution at www.kucinich.com/WeResolve for any activist to download and share with her local city council members. A version for school board members is available, as well.

When you take a pledge to help Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich and Akron Councilwoman Tara L. Samples #BanAssaultWeapons, Kucinich and Samples respond, "we pledge to give you what you need. We'll provide tips on effective lobbying, help creating events and building turnout, and connecting with people in your area. We will provide a model city resolution to introduce, pass, and send to your state capitol. Once you are ready to move forward, you'll be able to:

- Organize your neighborhood

- Connect with your council representatives

- Take concrete action instead of just offering thoughts and prayers in the wake of yet another tragedy."

- Advertisement -