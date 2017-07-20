Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Knowing What We're For: Bullies, The Beast or Beauty

From flickr.com: Psalm 34:18 (Clouded Heart) {MID-143232}
Psalm 34:18 (Clouded Heart)
(Image by Lel4nd)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Bullies often create media mania to camouflage agenda to overcome popular inventions with lobbied states of mind, ensconced in vainglory.

The Beast, gutter slithering, bogged down by needy supremacists, like cliche's anchored in clans of false hope, secret international one-off duet and lies frauds tell themselves -- unable to comprehend a world passing by, creating in its wake, rainbows and cracked glass ceilings.

Yet, Beauty in the eye of the beholder awakens CEO potential to generate employment, exposing hubris of politicians chanting, jobs, jobs, jobs.

Having knocked ourselves down, what will we ask of roof overhead angels seeking to resurrect earth's future?

If what is sought cannot be clearly articulated, perhaps it is the desire to rise above all else, alone. Beware, powers of the universe require we share what's received, if indeed, granted. However, the transparency of good, will never bestow the highest human glow to those defining success, prosperity and happiness, as reward only for, a solo.

To have life and have it more abundantly, heavenly stars shine on the sparkle of harmonic rhymes in willing mosaic ensemble. So, again we're asked, what is it we desire from all that life is?

Beasts crave survival of financial fittest; bullies conceal through intimidation that, the greater of two evils hasn't the foggiest -- the beauty of it is, accentuating a healthy unity for what we're for, affords us the will to disable the gridlock of bullies and disengage from political games of torturous beasts within.

So, America the Beautiful, what are we for?

A president who knows the difference between Medicare and Medicaid and holds, On Camera press conferences twice a month?

A Congress whose pre-existing condition is to serve all the people all the time?

Insuring Mental Health is as important as physical health?

Defining America as a team playing for all to win?

Eliminating Iran-Contra, mistakes were made, from our political list of excuses?

Confessing love for God and Country while denying faith in differing opinions is anti-American?

Personifying The Golden Rule?

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Marcello Rollando

So, America the Beautiful, what are we for?

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 20, 2017 at 2:26:53 PM

