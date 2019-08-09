"Kim.com" Comments on Seth Rich

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Ray McGovern Website



In a long interview with Consortium News Editor Joe Lauria a few months ago in New Zealand, Kim.com provided a wealth of detail, based on what he described as first-hand knowledge, regarding how Democratic National Committee documents were leaked to WikiLeaks in 2016. Former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney joined Lauria and co-host Elizabeth Vos, in commenting on Lauria's interview with Kim.com, which was shown during the fourth edition of CN Live last Friday.



The interview with Kim.com is broken down into three segments, each with following commentary. The segmented interview starts at minute 45:35 and goes to 1:58:15, with intermittent commentary and with Binney adding still more remarks until minute 2:15:00. George Szamuely adds his own remarks at the end until minute 2:34:30.



There they go again, the incorrigible Joe Lauria and the Nevertheless-She- Persisted Elizabeth Vos, practicing the forgotten art of agenda-free journalism including actually interviewing key players like Michael Isikoff, Ed Butowski, and Kim Dot.com.





