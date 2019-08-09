 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/9/19

"Kim.com" Comments on Seth Rich

(# of views)   5 comments
Author 2452
Ray McGovern
  (174 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Ray McGovern Website


(Image by Video Screenshot)   Details   DMCA
In a long interview with Consortium News Editor Joe Lauria a few months ago in New Zealand, Kim.com provided a wealth of detail, based on what he described as first-hand knowledge, regarding how Democratic National Committee documents were leaked to WikiLeaks in 2016. Former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney joined Lauria and co-host Elizabeth Vos, in commenting on Lauria's interview with Kim.com, which was shown during the fourth edition of CN Live last Friday.

The interview with Kim.com is broken down into three segments, each with following commentary. The segmented interview starts at minute 45:35 and goes to 1:58:15, with intermittent commentary and with Binney adding still more remarks until minute 2:15:00. George Szamuely adds his own remarks at the end until minute 2:34:30.

There they go again, the incorrigible Joe Lauria and the Nevertheless-She- Persisted Elizabeth Vos, practicing the forgotten art of agenda-free journalism including actually interviewing key players like Michael Isikoff, Ed Butowski, and Kim Dot.com.

IMPORTANT: The evidence presented by Kim.com about Seth Rich can be verified or disproven if President Trump summons the courage to order the Director of NSA to dig out the relevant data, including the conversations to which Kim.com refers and if the NSA Director complies with the order (which, sadly, is not a foregone conclusion). Trump has flinched more than once rather than confront the Deep State, and this time there are a bunch of very well connected, senior Deep State practitioners who could end up in prison. George Szamuely, the wrap-up commentator, expressed doubt that Trump has it in him to face them down.

Szamuely's doubts are surely warranted, and the smart money should be put on his view. The question this time around, though, is whether Attorney General William Barr, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and special DOJ investigator John Durham, not to mention Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, will come up with such such tangible, convincing proof that Russia-gate was a fraud from the get-go, that the President will overcome his fears.

If he does, and if he gives his investigators freedom to pursue the evidence where it leads without fear or favor, vis-a-vis the Deep State, the die will be cast. But don't expect Brennan, Clapper, Comey, et al, to go without a major fight. The next several months are bound to be highly interesting. Among other things, they are likely to provide good insight into who is in actually in charge in Washington.

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
Among his other impediments, it's tragically clear that Trump has more than "small hands." Though I'd be delighted if he suddenly somehow enlarged his 'nads, particularly on this most major issue.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 3:37:57 PM

Glers

Author 506681

(Member since Sep 12, 2016)
This why we need to see Trumps tax returns, If he is broke as many suspect he is then he maybe in debt to all sorts of people whom he can payback with political favors.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 7:12:54 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
(Member since Sep 14, 2006)
This video provides new details from Kim Dotcom and Bill Binney to fill out what we know about the 2016 leaked DNC emails.

Background:

Seth Rich was a Sanders Democrat, managing computer systems for the DNC. He discovered that Hilary's nomination was being fixed by DNC insiders, and he reached out to Kim Dotcom to publicize this information. Kim had his own problems with US "law" enforcement, so he referred Rich to an Wikileaks portal.

Kim Dotcom had hinted and Julian Assange had announced that the incriminating emails were in the hands of Wikileaks when Seth Rich was shot in the back on July 10, 2016. Wikileaks released 20,000 emails on July 22, just prior to the Democratic Convention. Rich's murder was never solved, and many details contradict the official story of a simple mugging gone awry.

The DNC, with the help of Mueller and cooperation of the mainstream press, has turned the story on its head, alleging or implying that The Donald had colluded with The Russians to hack into the DNC server and steal the emails. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was embarrassed into resigning as DNC chair back when the emails were released, but since then, the press coverage has been overwhelmingly about the Russiagate narrative and allegations of Trump's role, with collateral charges that Assange himself was working for Trump or The Russians or both. The content of the emails has been filed away in the Great American Memory Hole. In addition to detailing the way in which the Democratic primaries had been rigged, the emails hint at pedophile scandals involving Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary's campaign manager and owner of the Pizzagate restaurant.

Details in the video:

Binney explains how time stamps embedded in the metadata of the leaked emails demonstrate that the files were not downloaded over the internet, but copied to a thumb drive. This confirms the narrative that the leaking was done by a DNC insider (Seth Rich) and not the Russian government

Binney takes down the whole Gucifer 2.0 narrative, and tells us (he should know!) that it has the appearance of a sloppily-executed CIA disinformation project. Gucifer is alleged by our CIA to be a pseudonym for the Russian intelligence agency that hacked into the DNC computer. Binney cites evidence that the files released by Gucifer were recycled copies of previously-released data.

In an audio recording, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims there is an FBI report establishing that Seth Rich made contact with WikiLeaks.

Kim refers to an anonymous note purporting to be an Intern at the hospital where Rich was treated after being shot. He claims that Rich was not in critical condition when he entered the hospital, that he received an operation that removed the bullet, that he was recovering nicely before hospital administrators removed him from the recovery room, and he died. [Bill Still]

Kim Dotcom told us that there were two more email leaks after Rich was dead. He speculates that when Rich was downloading the emails, he also uploaded software that provided a back door into the computer accessible to other interested parties, maybe even Russians.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 8:07:46 PM

Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015)
The "real rulers" have us plebes watching made for TV Political soap operas to be either replayed or buried, depending on the need at a particular time. The reality , from my pov: +Clinton rigged the primaries, stealing the nomination +Russia was already in the crosshairs for foiling the takeover of the Crimean naval Base and checking it's Kiev coup regime +Seth Rich knew about DNC corruption, so he leaked a thumb drive full of evidence to WikiLeaks +The Democrats shot themselves in the foot by disenfranchising many black Democratic voters. Republicans did the same, plus making it hard for African Americans to vote. Hillary lost, blaming Russia. They killed Rich.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:51:05 PM

Jim Arnold

Author 6322

(Member since Jun 4, 2007)
The real Seth Rich story, like the Epstein "suicide" will remain buried. All the people capable of blowing the lid have been or will be carefully bribed, intimidated, or eliminated.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:25:03 AM

