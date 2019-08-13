 
 
Killing Julian Assange Slowly

Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison
Since April 11 when unlawfully dragged from Ecuador's London embassy to captivity, Assange has languished under draconian conditions in a UK dungeon at the behest of the Trump regime, wanting him tried in the US for the "crime" of truth-telling journalism. More on this below.

Dark forces in the US, other Western states, Israel, and most everywhere else greatly fear widespread public knowledge of their wrongdoing against ordinary people to benefit privileged ones.

They want it kept out of the mainstream, notably not on television and in print publications with widespread readership.

If the fourth estate gave news consumers a daily diet of what's vital to know about domestic and geopolitical issues, another world would be possible plowshares replacing swords, social justice over neoliberal harshness, equity and justice for all, nations fit and safe to live in for all their citizens and residents.

Notably in hegemonic America, if ordinary people understood the bipartisan plot against their rights and welfare in service to monied interests, a national convulsion could follow, a possible revolutionary uprising, maybe yellow vest-type protests involving millions demanding justice.

That's why dark forces in America want whistleblowers like Chelsea Manning and investigative journalists like Julian Assange silenced and punished.

Digital democracy is the last frontier of free and open expression, the only reliable independent space for real news, information and analysis enabling anyone to freely express views on any topics.

Government censorship is an ominous possibility. In America and other Western societies, democracies in name only, the real thing prohibited, censorship increasingly is the new normal.

What's going on is the hallmark of totalitarian rule controlling the message, eliminating what conflicts with it, notably on major geopolitical issues.

Losing the right of free expression endangers all others. When truth-telling and dissent are considered threats to national security, free and open societies no longer exist the slippery slope America and other Western societies are heading on.

On August 11, Activist Post reported that "leaked documents show (the) White House is planning (an) executive order to censor the Internet."

If indeed planned, the Trump regime plot involves having the corporate-controlled FCC and FTC decide what's permitted and banned online, a frightening prospect.

In America, Big Brother watches everyone. Will the same dark force henceforth end digital democracy as now exists by executive order to become the law of the land if not judicially overruled.

Are things heading toward criminalizing truth-telling independent journalists, risking a fate similar to Assange.

I was born in 1934, am a retired, progressive small businessman concerned about all the major national and world issues, committed to speak out and write about them.
Richard Girard

Mr. Assange may one day get his place in the hierarchy of martyrs for freedom, but I doubt if I will live to see that day. Mr. Assange is not a likable person, but he performed a public service starting the ball of doubt about our government and society rolling, disrupting so many people's misconceptions and trust. he will end up dead in the name of the power elite, just as Mr. Epstein did, but crime is not exploiting underage women, but telling the truth.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 at 7:51:34 PM

Devil's Advocate

"Mr. Assange is not a likable person..."

We don't even have any reason to believe that detail, either. Just another part of the propaganda, it seems. None of the people reporting the truth about him are saying they've found anything bad to say about his character, in fact, we're getting the opposite from them.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 at 8:36:16 PM

John Jonik

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 at 12:37:55 AM

