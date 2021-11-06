Killer Cure



Windhoek, 2021

I often write about ordinary people and the banal, because each situation is a complex allegory, if not an intriguing painting, and no one is uninteresting. Plus, normalcy calms.



When you smell smoke, however, it might be wise to stop waxing about fried chicken, say, and see where the flames are coming from. In case you haven't noticed, our world is burning.



It all starts with Covid. Covid locks you in, freezes your economy, destroys your business, wrecks your mental health, strains your relationships, drains your savings, empties your stores, disfigures your society, conditions you to be unnatural and, now, if you don't agree to be vaccinated, threatens to isolate you (even further) and starve you to death, as charmingly decreed by that Olympus of human rights, Noam Chomsky, plus a host of others.





How obvious does it have to be before even insouciant Americans realize that there is something seriously wrong about the Covid vaccination program?



One would think we are already past that point even for the mentally-challenged.





To dismiss concerns about the Covid "vaccines" is to be retarded, Roberts is saying.

On 8/15/21, however, Ron Unz had written:

Beginning late last year, several of our regular columnists became vocal anti-vaxxers with regard to the new Covid vaccines, and as a result our website was swarmed by their zealous adherents, who soon began pushing their determined message on entirely unrelated threads. This greatly irritated me, and I made increasing efforts to drive them away. This is not an anti-vaxx webzine, and I was concerned that it might become perceived as such.



I didn't know or care anything about the vaxx issue one way or the other, and was disturbed that so many seemingly rational people had suddenly become obsessed by that topic.

I tend not to be overly focused on constitutional or ideological questions. One way of looking at it is that America has certainly suffered far more Covid deaths during a twelve-month period than American servicemen died during the four years of World War II, perhaps even more than twice as many, and virtually none of those latter casualties were on the civilian home front. During time of war, it's pretty typical for the government to suspend various freedoms, and if we consider the Covid epidemic in that light, the behavior of the government starts to seem less unreasonable.

So questioning the Covid "vaccines" is irrational, but the government's suspension of nearly all our freedoms to supposedly fight Covid is not so unreasonable. Ron has shifted his stance on lockdowns, however, so maybe he'll rethink the death jabs and its evil enforcement.



Ron Unz has written extensively about Covid as an American bioweapon aimed at China, so if we agree with Ron, and I do, isn't it likely that Covid was also created by this criminal government to muzzle and strait jacket the home front?



Worse, it's being deployed as a political, economic and biological weapon against as much of humanity as possible. Of course, Americans are also being culled.



There are too many of us, the elites have been saying for decades. This long-looted planet must be saved, at least for their superyachts and Learjets.



Useless eaters be gone!

