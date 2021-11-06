 
 
Send a Tweet
16 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/6/21

Killer Cure

By   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 4656
Message Linh Dinh
Become a Fan
  (72 fans)

Windhoek, 2021
Windhoek, 2021
(Image by Linh Dinh)   Details   DMCA

I often write about ordinary people and the banal, because each situation is a complex allegory, if not an intriguing painting, and no one is uninteresting. Plus, normalcy calms.

When you smell smoke, however, it might be wise to stop waxing about fried chicken, say, and see where the flames are coming from. In case you haven't noticed, our world is burning.

It all starts with Covid. Covid locks you in, freezes your economy, destroys your business, wrecks your mental health, strains your relationships, drains your savings, empties your stores, disfigures your society, conditions you to be unnatural and, now, if you don't agree to be vaccinated, threatens to isolate you (even further) and starve you to death, as charmingly decreed by that Olympus of human rights, Noam Chomsky, plus a host of others.

Never a fan, I find Chomsky's prose devoid of sparks, such as is routine in Orwell, but maybe I'm just thick. In a Guardian piece, "Conscience of a nation," Maya Jaggi swoons, "Chomsky ranks with Marx, Shakespeare and the Bible as one of the 10 most quoted sources in the humanitiesand is the only writer among them still alive."

In his 1967 essay, "The Responsibility of Intellectuals," Chomsky succinctly declares, "Intellectuals are in a position to expose the lies of governments, to analyze actions according to their causes and motives and often hidden intentions."

In his 2002 essay, "Reflections on 9-11," Chomsky points out that "despite what must be the most intensive international intelligence investigation in history, evidence about the perpetrators of 9-11 has been hard to find." And yet, "Nevertheless, despite the thin evidence, the initial conclusion about 9-11 is presumably correct."

Notice how the deft linguist went from "hard to find" to "thin," but there ain't none, Noam! From Building 7 to Betty Ong, none of this story makes sense. Still, Chomsky sticks to his evidence-free conclusion, so regarding 9/11, an event that has changed our entire world, there are no governmental lies to unearth.

Now with Covid, an even greater 9-11, America's most celebrated public intellectual is, again, trusting the worst science.

In his 9-11 essay, Chomsky does state that the U.S. and other governments would seize "upon 9-11 as a window of opportunity to institute or escalate harsh and repressive programs." Plus, "Israel recognized that it would be able to crush Palestinians even more brutally, with even firmer U.S. support."

A crisis, then, is a great opportunity to institute your evil plan, but why wait for cave dwellers to knock down three skyscrapers and puncture a hole in the Pentagon?! Just do it yourselves. Which brings us to Covid.

A key aim for the planners of 9/11 and Covid is the normalization of repressive measures. The first brought us an increased surveillance state, prison or even death without charge, the no-fly list and a nebulous definition of "terrorist."

The second subjects us to, above all, a forced vaccination which may maim or kill, and, for those who survive, a passport that's needed to do anything, shop, go to school, travel or just stroll down the street.

In constant fear of having your passport deactivated, you must obey each new diktat, no matter how absurd. (A core feature of totalitarianism is its relentless absurdity.)

Like I've said several times before, repressive systems learn from each other, so the West's CommonPass or Green Passport, whatever they want to call it, is clearly modeled after China's social credit system. It's all about having total control of your life.

On 9/20/21, Paul Craig Roberts published a 2,200 word article at Unz that was never featured, "Conquered by a Fake Pandemic, We Can Kiss America Good-Bye." It begins:

How obvious does it have to be before even insouciant Americans realize that there is something seriously wrong about the Covid vaccination program?

One would think we are already past that point even for the mentally-challenged.

To dismiss concerns about the Covid "vaccines" is to be retarded, Roberts is saying.

On 8/15/21, however, Ron Unz had written:

Beginning late last year, several of our regular columnists became vocal anti-vaxxers with regard to the new Covid vaccines, and as a result our website was swarmed by their zealous adherents, who soon began pushing their determined message on entirely unrelated threads. This greatly irritated me, and I made increasing efforts to drive them away. This is not an anti-vaxx webzine, and I was concerned that it might become perceived as such.

I didn't know or care anything about the vaxx issue one way or the other, and was disturbed that so many seemingly rational people had suddenly become obsessed by that topic.
It's irrational, then, to be "obsessed" with the Covid vaccines, according to Unz.

Having written two articles about the Covid "vaccines," I'd say that, like most of us, I didn't want to deal with vaxx at all, except that vaxx has become an unavoidable obstacle and even threat in my life. We have no choice but to be "obsessed" with vaxx.

I must admit to being rather startled by what Ron Unz said to Mike Whitney in an interview, on 8/1/21:
I tend not to be overly focused on constitutional or ideological questions. One way of looking at it is that America has certainly suffered far more Covid deaths during a twelve-month period than American servicemen died during the four years of World War II, perhaps even more than twice as many, and virtually none of those latter casualties were on the civilian home front. During time of war, it's pretty typical for the government to suspend various freedoms, and if we consider the Covid epidemic in that light, the behavior of the government starts to seem less unreasonable.

So questioning the Covid "vaccines" is irrational, but the government's suspension of nearly all our freedoms to supposedly fight Covid is not so unreasonable. Ron has shifted his stance on lockdowns, however, so maybe he'll rethink the death jabs and its evil enforcement.

Ron Unz has written extensively about Covid as an American bioweapon aimed at China, so if we agree with Ron, and I do, isn't it likely that Covid was also created by this criminal government to muzzle and strait jacket the home front?

Worse, it's being deployed as a political, economic and biological weapon against as much of humanity as possible. Of course, Americans are also being culled.

There are too many of us, the elites have been saying for decades. This long-looted planet must be saved, at least for their superyachts and Learjets.

Useless eaters be gone!

(Article changed on Nov 06, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Linh Dinh Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Linh Dinh's Postcards from the End of America has just been published by Seven Stories Press. Tracking our deteriorating socialscape, he maintains a photo blog.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Deranging America

Striking Russia through Syria

Common Dreaming

Postcard from the End of America: Lancaster County, PA

National Nervous Breakdown

Cui Bono After Orlando Pulse Club Shooting?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 