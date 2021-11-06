Killer Cure

I often write about ordinary people and the banal, because each situation is a complex allegory, if not an intriguing painting, and no one is uninteresting. Plus, normalcy calms.
When you smell smoke, however, it might be wise to stop waxing about fried chicken, say, and see where the flames are coming from. In case you haven't noticed, our world is burning.
It all starts with Covid. Covid locks you in, freezes your economy, destroys your business, wrecks your mental health, strains your relationships, drains your savings, empties your stores, disfigures your society, conditions you to be unnatural and, now, if you don't agree to be vaccinated, threatens to isolate you (even further) and starve you to death, as charmingly decreed by that Olympus of human rights, Noam Chomsky, plus a host of others.
In his 1967 essay, "The Responsibility of Intellectuals," Chomsky succinctly declares, "Intellectuals are in a position to expose the lies of governments, to analyze actions according to their causes and motives and often hidden intentions."
In his 2002 essay, "Reflections on 9-11," Chomsky points out that "despite what must be the most intensive international intelligence investigation in history, evidence about the perpetrators of 9-11 has been hard to find." And yet, "Nevertheless, despite the thin evidence, the initial conclusion about 9-11 is presumably correct."
Now with Covid, an even greater 9-11, America's most celebrated public intellectual is, again, trusting the worst science.
In his 9-11 essay, Chomsky does state that the U.S. and other governments would seize "upon 9-11 as a window of opportunity to institute or escalate harsh and repressive programs." Plus, "Israel recognized that it would be able to crush Palestinians even more brutally, with even firmer U.S. support."
A crisis, then, is a great opportunity to institute your evil plan, but why wait for cave dwellers to knock down three skyscrapers and puncture a hole in the Pentagon?! Just do it yourselves. Which brings us to Covid.
A key aim for the planners of 9/11 and Covid is the normalization of repressive measures. The first brought us an increased surveillance state, prison or even death without charge, the no-fly list and a nebulous definition of "terrorist."
The second subjects us to, above all, a forced vaccination which may maim or kill, and, for those who survive, a passport that's needed to do anything, shop, go to school, travel or just stroll down the street.
In constant fear of having your passport deactivated, you must obey each new diktat, no matter how absurd. (A core feature of totalitarianism is its relentless absurdity.)
Like I've said several times before, repressive systems learn from each other, so the West's CommonPass or Green Passport, whatever they want to call it, is clearly modeled after China's social credit system. It's all about having total control of your life.
On 9/20/21, Paul Craig Roberts published a 2,200 word article at Unz that was never featured, "Conquered by a Fake Pandemic, We Can Kiss America Good-Bye." It begins:
How obvious does it have to be before even insouciant Americans realize that there is something seriously wrong about the Covid vaccination program?
One would think we are already past that point even for the mentally-challenged.
To dismiss concerns about the Covid "vaccines" is to be retarded, Roberts is saying.
On 8/15/21, however, Ron Unz had written:
Beginning late last year, several of our regular columnists became vocal anti-vaxxers with regard to the new Covid vaccines, and as a result our website was swarmed by their zealous adherents, who soon began pushing their determined message on entirely unrelated threads. This greatly irritated me, and I made increasing efforts to drive them away. This is not an anti-vaxx webzine, and I was concerned that it might become perceived as such.It's irrational, then, to be "obsessed" with the Covid vaccines, according to Unz.
I didn't know or care anything about the vaxx issue one way or the other, and was disturbed that so many seemingly rational people had suddenly become obsessed by that topic.
Having written two articles about the Covid "vaccines," I'd say that, like most of us, I didn't want to deal with vaxx at all, except that vaxx has become an unavoidable obstacle and even threat in my life. We have no choice but to be "obsessed" with vaxx.
I must admit to being rather startled by what Ron Unz said to Mike Whitney in an interview, on 8/1/21:
I tend not to be overly focused on constitutional or ideological questions. One way of looking at it is that America has certainly suffered far more Covid deaths during a twelve-month period than American servicemen died during the four years of World War II, perhaps even more than twice as many, and virtually none of those latter casualties were on the civilian home front. During time of war, it's pretty typical for the government to suspend various freedoms, and if we consider the Covid epidemic in that light, the behavior of the government starts to seem less unreasonable.
So questioning the Covid "vaccines" is irrational, but the government's suspension of nearly all our freedoms to supposedly fight Covid is not so unreasonable. Ron has shifted his stance on lockdowns, however, so maybe he'll rethink the death jabs and its evil enforcement.
Ron Unz has written extensively about Covid as an American bioweapon aimed at China, so if we agree with Ron, and I do, isn't it likely that Covid was also created by this criminal government to muzzle and strait jacket the home front?
Worse, it's being deployed as a political, economic and biological weapon against as much of humanity as possible. Of course, Americans are also being culled.
There are too many of us, the elites have been saying for decades. This long-looted planet must be saved, at least for their superyachts and Learjets.
Useless eaters be gone!
(Article changed on Nov 06, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT)