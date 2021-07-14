Kidnaping plot of an Iranian Journalist



Masih Alirinejad

(Image by en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masih_Alinejad#/media/File:Secretary_Pompeo's_Meeting_With_Iranian_Women's_Rights_Activist_Masih_Alinejad_(cropped).jpg) Details DMCA



Masih Alinejad Iranian Journalist

When a country permits a crime to be committed , similar crimes are going to follow.

A couple of years ago The Ruler of Saudi Arabia ordered the luring of Mr Khashoggi to Turkey ,where he was savagely killed, dismantled and dissolved in acid. President Trump came on board and exonerated the crown prince of Saudi Arabia who had ordered this crime.

Mr Khashoggi

Now we are witnessing the beginning of a similar attempt by Iranian government in the U.S. Masih Alinejad is well known in Iran .She is quite vocal. Since Iranian government requires all women to wear the medieval attire of Arabs of a thousand years ago , she has let her hair grow very well here in new York . She does not permit the Iranian clergy to get away with any thing. Her video clips and writings are all over the American media. According to FBI four members of Iranian ministry of Information with the help of an Iranian woman in California have been plotting for two years to kidnap her and take her to Venezuela with boats and then transfer her to Iran to be tortured , raped and hanged for her unacceptable behavior of supporting women rights movement in Iran.

In all honesty , can we let these bastards get away with this? She is a U.S citizen . her family in Iran has endured a lot of hardship. His brother has been sentenced to ten years of imprisonment because he would not engage in a prior plan to lure her to a different country to be kidnapped to Iran.

Mr.s. Alinejad , permits Iranian women who are trapped in that country to write their stories to her Via cell phones or anything which works , then she writes those stories in American media.

I wonder which authority on this planet has given the permission to Iranian government to indulge in such a barbaric criminal behavior. They have ruined the water system of the country, stolen one trillion dollars worth of oil money . They have full control of media , they are selling badly needed Iranian drinking water to Kuwait , they are selling the top soil of the agricultural lands to UAE . All elections are a farce . There are thousands of people who have been killed . If some one gets killed in a demonstration the family has to pay the price of the bullet and a fine to get the dead body the person who was killed , to be able to bury their loved one in a decent grave and the list goes on and on.....

It is very difficult to write these crimes with no hope in site