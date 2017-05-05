

Positive TB on microscopy

Bobby Ramakant, CNS (Citizen News Service)

Later this month, health ministers of our governments will convene for World Health Assembly (WHA) to shape the agenda of the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as elect its new leader as Dr Margaret Chan's tenure as WHO Director-General comes to an end. During Dr Chan's leadership of WHO, adoption of the WHO End TB Strategy in WHA 2014 and world leaders coming together to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR) at UN General Assembly 2016, are among the key milestone moments.

Governments' committing to end TB by 2030 (as per the promises made in the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs and WHO End TB Strategy) is indeed welcome but not enough as current rate of TB decline is a fraction of the required rate of TB decline for ending TB by 2030.

Mark A White, Mission Director of US Agency for International Development (USAID) in India shared an old wisdom: "If you do what you did, you will get what you got" calling for innovations to help us collectively meet the promises for ending TB. Mark was among the key speakers at the TB Free India Summit organized in Dharamshala, Kangra, in Himachal Pradesh, India. This innovative event brought together film stars, parliamentarians, private sector representatives, TB survivors, public health experts, media, and a range of other stakeholders. This event also leveraged upon popular game of cricket to amplify key TB messages.

Keeping workforce healthy is smart business sense!

Learning lessons where public health interventions gave better outcomes is a smart thing to do. Evidence shows that both public health and business interests are served better if mining industries prioritise health of their workforces. Jose Luis Castro, Executive Director of the International Union Against TB and Lung Disease (The Union) said that TB often affects people in the most economically productive years. "When workers get sick then companies suffer, and families suffer. Just like we have seen in the mining companies in South Africa, that are starting to initiate programmes to protect health of their workforces, we need India's corporate sector to help workforces to protect themselves. I urge you to consider workplace programmes to help prevent TB. It's possible that you may even see this as another form of value investment because you may have better staff retention and higher productivity."

"Keeping workforce healthy is not only central to social justice and equity, but also makes a smart business sense!" said Shobha Shukla, Executive Director of CNS (Citizen News Service).

Innovations plugging gaps in Kangra

Dr Rajesh K Sood, District TB Officer of Kangra district where TB Free India Summit was held, shared innovative ways he has engaged different sectors to improve TB programme outcomes on the ground. In 2014, when supply-chain issues had temporarily crippled the MDR-TB programme with some drugs going out of stock, he reached out to local philanthropists and citizens networks, via social media channels, appealing them to come forward with help so that patients can continue with uninterrupted supply of quality-assured medicines for MDR-TB. Drug stock-outs propel drug resistance as well as increases the risk of treatment failure, even death. "Within minutes we were flooded with calls offering help. This led to formation of a 'medicine bank' with donations in kind which helped patients to complete treatment and reduce their out of pocket expense on health" said Dr RK Sood.

Another group of citizens donated water campers for DOTS centres. Patients need to take their TB medicines with water which was available at a distance from the DOTS centres. So installing these water campers at the DOTS centres made it convenient for the patients, said Dr RK Sood.

Dr Sood's team successfully engaged a bank in TB control too. Yes Bank helped the fight against TB in Kangra by raising awareness on cough hygiene. Posters on cough hygiene and sputum microscopy related messages were displayed by the bank in every designated microscopy centres (DMCs) and other public places in remote areas. These posters also have information about TB testing facilities at various DMCs.

Those who were sadly orphaned or widowed due to TB were identified in Kangra and nutritional support provided to these families with support from Rotary Club Palampur. Nutrition plays a key role not only during TB treatment but also in helping prevent development of active TB disease. The staple cereals grown in local farms or available via public distribution system of government were not included rather this nutritional support provided items like pulses, condiments and spices, cooking oils among others, informed Dr RK Sood.

GAIL India is country's largest natural gas company with corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget of INR 810 million (INR 81 crores) for 2016-2017. GAIL India runs a mobile medical clinic which also provides TB services in Pata, a site of its major petrochemical plant. This van has medical doctors including pathologists, and people to raise awareness. It will soon get equipped with a Gene Xpert machine too (molecular diagnostics for TB which reliably tells within 100 minutes whether a person has TB and if the person is resistant to Rifampicin) said GAIL's representative.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was represented by PK Pathak, Deputy General Manager (DGM) for Operations. DMRC carries almost 2 million people daily across Delhi and neighbouring parts of national capital region. Sensing the potential of how DMRC staff members can help bolster TB awareness among their family members and wider communities, DMRC partnered with the International Union Against TB and Lung Disease (The Union) to organize sessions at its own DMRC Training Institute for raising awareness among staff on TB.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) is an Indian infrastructure development and finance company. Its representative promised to consider integrating TB component in their community interventions around the road development projects. Moradabad-Bareilly highway and Bilaspur, are some of the sites where they are actively considering adding TB programming as a part of their interventions for local communities. It has earlier been supported by the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (The Global Fund) for HIV and migrant populations related interventions.

