- Advertisement -

Puzzled by my title? Well, you won't be when you learn that Justice is a horse--a very special horse. Through Animal Legal Defense Fund, he is suing the woman who abused him for the cost of his current and future medical care. Thank God that finally animals can seek justice in courts for the cruelties they suffer from the hands of man because of organizations like Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Justice is the survivor of severe neglect, and when rescued he was emaciated and suffering from frostbite, rain rot, and lice. Each was horrible in its own right, but he was also malnourished to the point where his rescuers thought he might not survive. How could anyone with an ounce of compassion allow this to happen?

- Advertisement -

Sadly, of course, there are many, many accounts of cruelty every day--not only to animals but to humans as well.

And who tortured him? A woman no less, and she would plead guilty to criminal animal neglect and relinquish him to Sound Equine Options, a rescue organization that specialized in horse care in Oregon. Thank God for them and all organizations of compassion.

- Advertisement -

Justice today is 8 years old and is getting better every day. Much thanks for this is due to a dedicated team of caretakers, which includes veterinarians and behavioral therapists at Sound Equine Options.

Despite this wonderful help, Justice will have to live the rest of his life with the neglect inflicted on him causing permanent injuries. Not only may he require ongoing, expensive specialized medical care but, due to his injuries, he may also require surgery in the future. Obviously, this heartless woman not only caused Justice a lot of daily suffering, but it would end up causing serious problems to his future well being.

In court the lawyers from The Animal Legal Defense Fund argued that his abuser violated his right to be free from cruelty. Therefore they maintained- that Justice is entitled to sue to recover damages not only for his medical care but also for his physical and psychological suffering.

- Advertisement -

I agree. There was a time not too long ago when animals had no voice in court at all.

Thank God, times have changed because of the work of lawyers like those from The Animal Legal Defense Fund. They want to see that no animal should ever be mistreated.

Next Page 1 | 2