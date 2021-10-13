 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Julian Assange's Father, John Shipton, on the U.S. Government's 'Scandalous' Plan to 'Murder' His Son

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Scheerpost

One of the biggest moments in Julian Assange's trial is slated to happen next month, when the embattled and imprisoned WikiLeaks founder's final extradition hearing is held in Great Britain. And as host Lee Camp points out before introducing his guest in this clip from "Redacted Tonight," there have been some stunning developments recently in Assange's storynamely, the revelation that the U.S. government and a certain three-letter intelligence agency were ginning up possible plans to assassinate Assange.

If ever there were an expert on Julian Assange, it would surely be Camp's guest, John Shipton -- Assange's father -- who calls the assassination plot considered by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other U.S. officials "pretty scandalous," if not entirely surprising. Shipton also holds forth on the American government's big quandary if Assange were to be brought onto U.S. soil to face charges, the man who perjured himself to implicate Assange, and why he thinks his son's work has been a "great success" despite his plight. Have a look at the clip above to watch the whole interview.

 

Lee Camp is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and activist. He is the host of the weekly comedy news show Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp on RT America and he also hosts the Common Censored podcast with Eleanor (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
