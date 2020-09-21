Julian Assange extradition trial - update - week 2

Julian Assange, by Mahn Kloix
The following was sent to me by the ad hoc group, Journalists for Assange.
More information on the group may be found here:International journalist statement in defense of Julian Assange : https://speak-up-for-assange.org Signatories list : Click Here Facebook : Click Here Hashtag: #JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange With so many important things to focus on these days, it may be hard to remember that a ground-breaking journalist is fighting for his freedom, and possibly his life.
The American charges against a foreign journalist in a foreign court, are unprecedented and severe. If Assange is extradited, he faces the very real possibility of spending the rest of a very miserable life in an American super-max prison normally reserved for terrorists and mass murderers, with no chance at release except a possible presidential pardon in some undefined future.
#JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange
Mon, Sep 21 at 10:49 AM
Hello all,
Thank you to those of you who wrote to us.
Following on from last week, we wanted to provide another update on the hearings - admittedly, however, there was a lot to take in.
Eric Lewis, U.S. Chairman of Reprieve , Partner at Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss PLLC :
(Monday)
- U.S. attorney Eric Lewis: Assange prosecution came after 'Trump's t op-down instruction' - Tareq Haddad, September 14
' Inhumane' prison conditions facing Assange if extradited to the U.S., American attorney tells Old Bailey - Tareq Haddad, September 14
A t Assange trial, prosecution invokes human right court decision that downplayed abusive 'supermax' prisons - Kevin Gozstola, ShadowProof, September 14
Eric Lewis, (Tuesday a.m.)
-
Department of Justice's 'remarkable' politicisation under fire in Julian Assange proceedings - Tareq Haddad, September 1 5
Your man in the public gallery (Day 5) - Craig Murray, Consortium News, September 15
( Witness statements one , two , three , four and five linked. )
Thomas Durkin, U.S. attorney and former judge of 47 years: (Tuesday p.m.)
-
Witnesses at extradition trial say Assange could spend rest of his life in U.S. prison - Kevin Gozstola, ShadowProof, September 15
Witness statement here and here .
John Goetz, Investigations editor at Der Spiegel (2010), Investigations editor at German public broadcaster NDR:
(Wednesday a.m.)
-
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange withheld 15,000 documents about Afghanistan war to 'protect innocents from being harmed', investigative journalist tells extradition hearing - Danyal Hussain, The Daily Mail, September 16
-
Julian Assange held back 15,000 documents to prevent harm to U.S. government - Bill Goodwin, ComputerWeekly, September 16
Claims that Assange 'endangered lives' rubbished in U.S. extradition proceedings - Tareq Haddad, September 16
'I thought Assange was paranoid and crazy - his methods became standard journalistic practice' - Tareq Haddad, September 17
Witness statement s here and here .
Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower
(Wednesday p.m.)
Good Ellsberg, Bad Assange: At Extradition Trial, Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Dismantles False Narrative - Kevin Gozstola, The Dissenter, September 17
-
WikiLeaks acted in public interest, 'Pentagon Papers' leaker tells Assange hearing - Michael Holden, Reuters, September 17
Ellsberg and Goetz Refute Informants Were Harmed and That Assange Was First to Release Their Names - Joe Lauria, Consortium News, September 16
As you can imagine, this testimony was widely covered. Namely by The Chicago Tribune, The Guardian, The Daily Beast, A.P., ComputerWeekly, and others.
Witness statement here.
John Sloboda O.B.E., Founder of Iraq Body Count
(Thursday a.m.)
-
WikiLeaks partners developed software to redact 400,000 Iraq War Logs - Bill Goodwin, ComputerWeekly, September 17
-
Your Man in the Public Gallery - Craig Murray, Consortium News, September 18
Witness rejects prosecutor's assertion that Assange had 'cavalier attitude' to protecting informants - Mohammed el Maazi, Sputnik, September 18
Witness statement here .
Khaled el Masri, C.I.A torture and rendition victim
( Thursday p.m. )
-
Khaled el Masri stands up to C.I.A. intimidation, supports Assange during extradition trial - Kevin Gozstola, ShadowProof, September 18
Witness statement here .
Carey Shenkman, U.S. Constitutional Rights Lawyer with expertise in the Espionage Act
(Thursday and Friday p.m.)
-
US Again Insists Journalists are Not Precluded From Prosecution Under the Espionage Act - Joe Lauria, Consortium News, September 18
-
Assange's Extradition Trial: Court hears about history of political prosecutions under Espionage Act - Kevin Gozstola, ShadowProof, September 17
Witness statement here .
Nicky Hager, investigative journalist, author
(Friday a.m.)
-
Extradition hearings witness questions media portrayal of Julian Assange - H enry Vaughan, Press Association / Belfast Telegraph, September 18
-
Your Man in the Public Gallery: Assange Hearing Day 13 - Craig Murray, September 20
Witness statement here.
Jennifer Robinson, advocate at Doughty Street Chambers, Assange lawyer since 2010.
(Friday a.m.)
-
Donald Trump 'offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a win-win deal to avoid extradition to US if he revealed source of the hacking of Democratic party emails', court hears - Jack Elsom and Geoff Earle, The Daily Mail, September 18
-
Assange lawyer says she saw Trump ally offer to arrange pardon - Andrew MacAskill, Reuters, September 18
-
Trump 'Approved' of Pardon Offer to Assange in Exchange for Source of DNC Leaks, Jen Robinson Says - Mohammed El Maasi, Sputnik, September 18
Witness statement not yet available (working on it!)
Dean Yates, former Reuters bureau chief in Iraq (2010).
(Friday p.m.)
-
US military 'obliterated two journalists in Apache helicopter attack then covered it up' - Charlie Jones and Matthew Dresch, The Mirror, September 18
Witness statement here .
A pologies for the length of this document, but if you made it this far, congratulations. Rest assured that going forward, we aim to index and publish these entries in a searchable database for ease following the hearings.
Two further updates to be aware of are two significant stories coming DeclassifiedUK and The Grayzone .
There was also this glimmer . There were also important moments such as this dispatch from Kevin Gozstola ( 11:40 a.m. ). Many more we home to properly document in due course.
This coming week we expect to hear from a reporter from De Freitag regarding Cryptome and the infamous unsealing of the password hash . No doubt we'll hear regarding our friends Luke Harding and David Leigh...
Thank you and warmest regards,
