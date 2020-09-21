Julian Assange extradition trial - update - week 2

#JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange

Mon, Sep 21 at 10:49 AM





Hello all,

Thank you to those of you who wrote to us.

Following on from last week, we wanted to provide another update on the hearings - admittedly, however, there was a lot to take in.

--

Eric Lewis, U.S. Chairman of Reprieve , Partner at Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss PLLC :

(Monday)

--

Eric Lewis, (Tuesday a.m.)

( Witness statements one , two , three , four and five linked. )

--

Thomas Durkin, U.S. attorney and former judge of 47 years: (Tuesday p.m.)

Witnesses at extradition trial say Assange could spend rest of his life in U.S. prison - Kevin Gozstola, ShadowProof, September 15

Witness statement here and here .

--

John Goetz, Investigations editor at Der Spiegel (2010), Investigations editor at German public broadcaster NDR:

(Wednesday a.m.)

Witness statement s here and here .

--

Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower

(Wednesday p.m.)

As you can imagine, this testimony was widely covered. Namely by The Chicago Tribune, The Guardian, The Daily Beast, A.P., ComputerWeekly, and others.

Witness statement here.

--

John Sloboda O.B.E., Founder of Iraq Body Count

(Thursday a.m.)

Witness statement here .

--

Khaled el Masri, C.I.A torture and rendition victim

( Thursday p.m. )

Khaled el Masri stands up to C.I.A. intimidation, supports Assange during extradition trial - Kevin Gozstola, ShadowProof, September 18

Witness statement here .

- -

Carey Shenkman, U.S. Constitutional Rights Lawyer with expertise in the Espionage Act

(Thursday and Friday p.m.)

Witness statement here .

- -

Nicky Hager, investigative journalist, author

(Friday a.m.)

Witness statement here.

- -

Jennifer Robinson, advocate at Doughty Street Chambers, Assange lawyer since 2010.

(Friday a.m.)

Witness statement not yet available (working on it!)

- -

Dean Yates, former Reuters bureau chief in Iraq (2010).

(Friday p.m.)

US military 'obliterated two journalists in Apache helicopter attack then covered it up' - Charlie Jones and Matthew Dresch, The Mirror, September 18

Witness statement here .

--

-





A pologies for the length of this document, but if you made it this far, congratulations. Rest assured that going forward, we aim to index and publish these entries in a searchable database for ease following the hearings.





Two further updates to be aware of are two significant stories coming DeclassifiedUK and The Grayzone .

There was also this glimmer . There were also important moments such as this dispatch from Kevin Gozstola ( 11:40 a.m. ). Many more we home to properly document in due course.

This coming week we expect to hear from a reporter from De Freitag regarding Cryptome and the infamous unsealing of the password hash . No doubt we'll hear regarding our friends Luke Harding and David Leigh...

Thank you and warmest regards,

Serena, Nicky, Blaž and Tareq