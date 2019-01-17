 
 
Julian Assange, Lord Carlile of Berriew, and the UK justice system

According to public notes by Lord Carlile of Berriew, former External Reviewer of Anti-terror Legislation for the Minister of Interior and anti-terror expert, Assange is wanted in relationship to sex crimes... To the best of my knowledge it is a flat lie, serious defamation of Assange, and serious misleading of the public at large. Lord Carlile of Berriew has been asked to comment on this report...


London, Jan 16 - Lord Carlile of Berriew has delivered the opening speech in the Northumbria University, London Conference on Global Security Safety and Sustainability. Lord Carlile of Berriew provided as background that he had served in the House of Commons before moving to the House of Lords, and that he had served for about a decade as External Reviewer of Anti-terror Legislation for the Minister of Interior. Therefore, he became an expert on the issues both from the legal perspective, and efforts of the security services.

Lord Carlile of Berriew denounced Snowden's conduct, and wished that Snowden could be handled by the justice system. However, he stated that the chanced for that were slim, since Snowden was likely to stay for the rest of his life in Russia.

During Q&A the Hon Lord Carlile of Berriew was asked regarding his stand vis a vis the persecution of Julian Assange by the US and the in particular by the UK.

Without blinking, the Hon Lord Carlile of Berriew answered that Assange was wanted in relationship to sex crimes. It is likely that the Hon Lord Carlile of Berriew's comment was a flat lie, serious defamation of Assange, and serious misleading of the public at large.

The Hon Lord Carlile of Berriew also stated that if people like Assange and Snowden had complaints, they should have filed them with police.

In such discussion, a comment was made that the overall situation was clear: Senior government officers, who perpetrated serious crimes, were never prosecuted. On the other hand, the whistleblowers, like Assange and Snowden, were persecuted... The Hon Lord Carlile of Berriew was asked what he thought about the treatment of Tony Blair by the UK justice system -- pertaining to the war in Iraq -- which should be deemed a serious war crime (over 1,000,000 killed). [1,2]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.

His work won appreciation in Israel and abroad: * Prof Uzzi Ornan - "All power to you! I hope that you see your tremendous efforts (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
