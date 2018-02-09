Power of Story Send a Tweet        
(Image by public domain)
Life takes everyone on journeys...
The journeys may be spiritual or literal...
As we journey, we grow...
As you change, so does the world

3:28

(Article changed on February 9, 2018 at 20:24)

opednews.com

Rudy Avizius is a former educator and school administrator and a founding member of the Public Banking Institute.
 

Rudy Avizius

(Member since Apr 20, 2011)


If we continue to look for others to bring about change, we will be disappointed. Be the change you are seeking.

We need to be building self-sufficient and resilient communities. Get to know your neighbour, grow as much of your own food as possible, patronize your local businesses, get involved in your local community.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 9, 2018 at 2:58:25 PM

