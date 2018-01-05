Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Journalism about Rep. O'Rouke's US Senate Campaign: Letters to the Editor Will Help Win Back Another Senate Seat

Congressman Beto O'Rourke on Immigration Reform Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D) TX-16 speaks on the House Floor about the need to pass comprehensive Immigration Reform, and that we can not be held hostage by border security concerns, because...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Congressman Beto O'Rourke (TX-16))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Congressman Beto O'Rourke on Immigration Reform, speaks on the House Floor about the need to pass comprehensive Immigration Reform, and that we can not be held hostage by border security concerns.

(There has been much unexpected interest all over the nation in the last article I published a few days ago on this subject, especially in the context of Facebook groups of many stripes, with some calling for more of such coverage, especially as we could go back to the early days before the announcement of his candidacy. I personally am very interested in what do the people themselves have to say in letters to the editor, which I call the Battle for the Editorial Pages.

Clearly, such letters show a coalescing and building of grassroots support, and have a powerful effect on the very same editorial page writers who end up writing the endorsements right before the primaries and then right before the general election. I believe this to be especially valuable in a large far flung state like Texas, with its more than 250 counties and lots of small- and medium-sized newspapers, who have a sometimes surprising and very healthy ability to dig deeply into the issues that concern their readers.)

By the candidate himself, almost one year ago, before he announced his Senate candidacy:

Beto O'Rourke: Mexico helps keep America great

OpEd in the Dallas Morning News Feb 14, 2017 (excerpted)

U.S.-Mexico trade supports 463,132 jobs in Texas and 6 million nationally. Those numbers reflect Mexico's status as Texas' biggest trading partner and the third largest for America. More than just exchanging goods, Texas and Mexico actually build things together. Big things, valuable things. Like cars, medical devices and consumer electronics. Mexico is unique among our trading partners because Texas workers benefit from exports to Mexico and imports from Mexico. Forty percent of the value of finished products we import from Mexico is U.S. content, for China, it's 4 percent. Exit NAFTA or start a trade war with Mexico, and say goodbye to those jobs.

Mexico has willingly sacrificed so much in the U.S.-led war on drugs, despite the fact that it is the United States that creates the demand for these illegal drugs. It would be a wonder if this sacrifice and cooperation were to survive repeated attempts to humiliate our neighbor.

It's up to us. If we allow President Donald Trump to refer to Mexico as the source of rapists and criminals in the United States without challenging his statements; or to build a wall that would physically isolate our two countries from each other; or to add a 20 percent tax on goods coming in from this critical manufacturing partner; or to threaten to send the U.S. military to fight drug gangs in Mexico while American consumers continue to smoke, snort and inject 25 percent of the world's illegal drugs, we may very well lose a good friend. This essential ally and indispensable partner ensures that we keep America great.

Beto O'Rourke is a U.S. congressman representing El Paso, Texas. He wrote this for The Dallas Morning News.

>>>>>>>>>

(This is one of the very few letters to the editor that I could find, and it reminds me of letters I wrote two years ago on behalf of Bernie Sanders at a time when mainstream media was either virtually ignoring him or treating him like some kind of eccentric socialist from the eccentric state of Vermont. Remember though that this is Dallas, and the rest of Texas' newspapers are treating his candidacy in an open and more egalitarian manner. The dearth of such letters to the editor proves my point that this should be a strong campaigning priority for Beto and his team)

Dallas Morning News: Why not cover O'Rourke event? November 15, 2017

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, has been traveling all over Texas conducting town hall meetings and feeding them live on Facebook. I attended a town hall Saturday at Plano Senior High. The lines snaked out the door. There were about 500 people in attendance. IN PLANO! At the close of his speech, there was a question and answer period. Attendees could ask any questions they wanted, and questions didn't need to be "vetted" or pre-approved.

O'Rourke spoke mostly about his amendment requiring a mental health assessment for service members transitioning out of the military, which is included in the final text of the National Defense Authorization Act. This being a preventive measure to avoid PTSD and suicides of service members, and get them the help they need. He also touched on all the wars we have going on and on reasonable gun control. I was bitterly disappointed that I saw so little in The Dallas Morning News about this event the next day. O'Rourke does not have the name recognition that Cruz does. Why wasn't there more coverage? Sandy Elkins, Plano

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

(A superb and exemplary letter, from early in the campaign, an enthusiastic constituent of O'Rourke's sounding off in support in the also very enthusiastic hometown newspaper. These should really be appearing all over the state, in very short order, while it is still possible, since as the election grows nearer, the percentage of those getting published decreases)

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

Author 4578
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 262 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2076 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content
I hope you like this article and will share it to Facebook groups. This candidate is himself a real master of using social media. This little video is a good one, although a bit out of date. Still worth watching.


Facebook and Politics: Five Things to Know Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with prominent conservatives Wednesday following allegations that the social network is politically biased. WSJ's Shelby Holliday runs down five things to...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wall Street Journal) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Jan 5, 2018 at 2:50:47 PM

