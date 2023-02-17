 
 
Joe Biden's "You Too" Shootdown

The Wizard Makes His Escape in a Engineless Balloon
The Wizard Makes His Escape in a Engineless Balloon
This poem first appeared at Tantric Disposition Matrix on February 18, 2023.

Joe Biden's "You Too" Shootdown

by John Kendall Hawkins

There it was, way up in the sky, a test balloon

for Joe Biden's presidency. Shoot it down!

and the morbidly obese dove, or mad moon,

fell to Earth and the sea and the Press went to town.

"Gary Powers" fell from the sky, a fat dumpling.

O, Cogito, Yo Soy! the saucy fellow said.

Will Smith was brought in to b*tch-punch him in the head.

Welcome to Planet Earth! he says to the bumpling.

At the end of The Wizard of Oz, The Wizard

self-exiles in a balloon powered by hot air,

his hot air, folks teary gay. F*ck off you lizard!

The rainbow coalition watched him disappear.

Alas, it was all much ado about nothing

Just more Joe Biden administration stuffing.

The Wizard makes his escape in an engineless balloon powered by his hot air. "I can't come back," he cries when Dorothy pleads for him to take her with him. "I don't know how this works." The God metaphor.

Join my free Substack blog feed: Tantric Disposition Matrix.
John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
