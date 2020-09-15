 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/15/20

Joe Biden Is God's Chosen--Target for Revolt!

Joe Biden Is God's Chosen Instrument--for Revolt!
Trump Was Certainly Chosen--by Satan!

When I'm not busy crafting the rhetoric of revolution, I scribble quirky song lyrics (of literary aspiration) for the promising indie band God's Comics. While the band name is chiefly a hat tip to songwriting legend Elvis Costello, it's hardly surprising a band so named should pen an occasional song about God.

Generally, we're not on speaking terms. To quote "Pink Windows" (the most popular song on our profile page), we're "angry with God for underexisting." If readers savvy in literate pop culture catch a glancing allusion to Woody Allen's brilliant identification of God as "an underachiever," you're definitely tuned in to the God's Comics vibe.

Probably the chief current manifestation of God's "underexistence"--and underachievement--is America's abominable "Christian" right. Though as a political strategist I have a "lover's quarrel" with deservedly prominent journalist Chris Hedges (interviewed in the podcast just linked), he's an indispensable influence on my political thought. And on my lyric writing. Without Hedges, I never would have thought to make "Pink Windows" (conceived decades ago) the scorching castigation of the "Christian" right it eventually became. Wanna make an atheist? Just seriously read the Matthew's Gospel account of Jesus' Beatitudes and then glance for ten seconds at America's "Christian" right.

Hedges--insightful "to the max"--pillories them as a Christian heresy of fascist intent. Pope Francis, in flat stating their Lord Savior Trump "is not a Christian," evidently agrees with the heresy part. Yet large numbers of these modern Pharisees--more tasteless than their Biblical forebears--persist in regarding Donald Trump as God's chosen instrument.

But what if--holy effing irony, Batman!--it turns out to be Joe Biden.

That (with due allowance for skepticism about the existence of a God whose world drops so few hints of it) will be my thesis here.

Joe Biden as God's Anointed "Bastard"

If God works at all in this world, it's certainly in mysterious ways. Nonetheless, sometimes a development shows up in history, so obviously beneficial and so seemingly irresistible, that it seems to be God's "Wonder-Working Providence" fully on the job. Such, for example, is the seemingly providential democratization of the world, a longstanding trend so impressive it induced French aristocrat Alexis de Tocqueville to study the United States as a pioneering experiment in democratic governance.

When I first read Tocqueville's Democracy in America, I was blown away--not just by its dazzling specific insights--but chiefly by its underlying premise of democratization as an irresistible, seemingly providential global trend. Despite many anti-democratic plot twists and seeming regressions, a rising demand for equal treatment of individuals--accompanied by strong sense that unequal treatment demands rational justification--seems a striking, salient thread woven for centuries in the fabric of human history. When a society and its government treat groups or individuals too unequally, without the required rational justification or visible hope of redress, the society and government suffer a crisis of legitimacy.

My whole current series of articles, "Tracts for Our Times," is founded on the premise that today's U.S. society and government have lost almost all of their legitimacy. Specifically, that the savage inequalities we allow--in wealth, political power, and access to basic goods--lead to harms that have no rational justification, cause widespread suicidal depression, and (via our unaddressed climate emergency) will in the long run be genocidal. Or perhaps (via Trump's callous, criminal mishandling of Covid-19) have already been.

An election that pits increasingly fascist, science-denying demagogue Donald Trump against lying neoliberal warmonger Joe Biden seems, in the mother of all understatements, regression on the path to providential democratization. But as noted above, God works (if at all) in mysterious ways. For those of us who buy the premise of irresistible global democratization, even if it might just be a law of history--"providence without God"--this shithole election offers a carefully hidden, unique, unprecedented opportunity. But only for those "with eyes to see"; those of us, in other words, who read history as a jagged upward trend line toward global democratization. Since the alternative is probably human extinction, we have a compelling motive to make what is ultimately an act of faith. In humanity at least, if not also in God.

In those terms--and only in those terms--I'm strongly inclined to view Joe Biden as "God's chosen instrument." Emphatically not in any way that gives credit to Joe Biden--a corrupt "Wall Street and War Street" hack of almost the worst imaginable sort. That honor, however, goes to his adversary--and humanity's--Donald Trump. But as an incarnation of political illegitimacy--a real effin' bastard, but without Trump's fascist, right-wing "law and order" excuse to crush needed revolt--Biden is the ideal lame establishment dishrag against whom we can organize effective revolt. In the name of democratization, humanity--and human survival!

"Kick 'Em When They're Down": Revolt under Biden

Bottom line: Joe Biden's legitimacy hangs by the slenderest thread, and (unlike a second-term Trump) he can't take any repressive actions against revolt that won't worsen the deep sh*t he's already in with the growing progressive wing of Democrats' voting base. While Trump's base is already deeply racist and fascist and find its "red meat" in any repressive actions he takes against "N**gers," "sand n**gers," "sp8cks," and "libtards," Biden is an incredible identity-politics bind: he must embrace and even celebrate the humanity of those endangered minorities while holding fast to the warmongering neoliberal program of repressing their legitimate human aspirations through neoliberal economic policies and endless war.

Patrick Walker is co-founder of Revolt Against Plutocracy (RAP) and the Bernie or Bust movement it spawned. Before that, he cut his activist teeth with the anti-fracking and Occupy Scranton PA movements. No longer with RAP, he wields his pen
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Series: "Tracts for Our Times"

"Shithole Election 2020": Choosing the Lesser Tyranny (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/10/2020
Greenwald's Bombshell, the GND, and Democrat Extortion (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/03/2020
The Staff of Satyagraha: A Movement of Movements (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/26/2020
View All 7 Articles in "Tracts for Our Times"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:

Frankly, Koch Brothers Deserve the Death Penalty

Let's Hunt Neoliberals to Political Extinction (Part 1 of 2)

Obama's Real Legacy: Savior of Corporate Fascism

Fascism without Totalitarianism: America's Present Plight

Climate Judge Hansen "Profiles" Clinton's Democrat Criminals

Hillary Sings Pop: "Talked to Stiglitz for Nothing (I Want My TPP)"

Patrick Walker

  New Content

What I've been hoping (in vain) to achieve for a while--a multum in parvo ("much in little") piece that says a LOT in few words. Above all, I explain the political faith--in irresistible global democratization--that makes me think we can (against all odds) pressure Joe Biden after voting for him.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 8:12:48 PM

Fred W

Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

"I explain the political faith--in irresistible global democratization--that makes me think we can (against all odds) pressure Joe Biden after voting for him."

When pigs learn to fly! Glad you put the caveat in there.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 7:29:00 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Fred W:   New Content

Fred, I'm really sick of people criticizing my ideas without offering viable proposals of their own. My idea's a long shot? Fine, I acknowledge that; effective political organizing is one of the hardest things anyone can do. So let's hear YOUR proposal. I've thought so long about this, I'd be shocked (perhaps to the point of a heart attack) if it's any better.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 7:56:22 PM

Fred W

Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Be as sick as you please, but I don't see Biden as a contributor to a "jagged path to democratization", at least no more than Trump. For example, one may plausibly view economic growth being a main contributor to democratization, with people who become better fed, clothed, housed, etc., having more power over their lives. Many people have come to the US for that reason. Trump, before Covid, apparently had delivered better employment opportunities to more marginalized people than had been done before. And while Trump may practice a brash, authoritarian bluster, the Democrats during the time since Trump took office seem much more scary, with their control of media, their attempts at deceitful coups, their willingness to support mob violence (although it's true that the protests have been "mostly peaceful") and gleefully watch the destruction of the economy.

So I know you're trying to make a counter position to some religious peoples' idea that Trump is "chosen by God", but it's not especially persuasive to me; and, unless you are religious yourself, it also seems a bit demeaning. And the idea that Biden will buckle under in fear of his more "progressive" constituents' wishes (which, by the way, is just what Trump supporters warn Biden would do) seems unlikely, or, if true, suggests a government by some kind of Left cabal, which would not be in line with what most of Biden's supporters want.

Speaking of "long shots", I think the whole world is heading for some hard times due to a seemingly likely future of environmental destruction, climate change, shortages of food, water, cultivatable land, and so forth, but, if there is the possibility that the consensus is mistaken about all that, the idea that a Trump might be better suited to create prosperity may be less far fetched than the idea that a Biden will magically lead the planet to health, even if that be theoretically possible.

Just my opinion and is why I plan to sit out this election.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 11:02:30 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Fred W:   New Content

For the record, I'm an agnostic (as I thought I dropped considerable hints of in my piece), so my references to God are somewhat tongue in cheek. My references to the abominable Christian right are of course intentionally demeaning, but I've no serious reason to think my OEN audience will find my notion of Biden being "chosen" demeaning. I clearly state that his being chosen could be by God working stealthily through history--or simply by a law of history itself.

I think when you talk about Biden being a "contributor," you're already getting me wrong. All Biden is likely contribute is to play the role of punching bag--as the face of our rotten system--assuming we're smart enough to organize to punch. What I'm talking about is the opportunity to launch the kind of general revolt--possibly accompanied by general strikes--Chris Hedges has been calling for all along. What Hedges fails to do is recruit enough warm bodies for it, or even to suggest a mechanism for recruiting those bodies. I think Biden--unlike Trump--offers us a safe opportunity to do so, because his legitimacy is so threadbare he can't get repressive about whatever activists throw at him. So I conclude we need to organize "Justified Outrage": to broadcast--as no U.S. movement yet has--the news that our system is illegitimate and that we hold it in utter contempt. If our elites don't yield to our legitimate demands (for a peaceful Green New Deal and ranked-choice voting) under THAT kind of public exposure and embarrassment, I'd say we'll at least succeed in recruiting more activists and sympathizers for the kind of general strike Hedges talks about.

That's my intention, and it hardly shows the type of optimism about Biden you accuse me of.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 12:31:58 PM

Jerry Lobdill

  New Content

Patrick, I'm looking forward to your next article on this. I'm writing a book about Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) and how it could be implemented in the US. My solution requires a redesign of our monetary system which I believe will probably not ever happen thru revolution. Revolutions occur when enough citizens are aware of being oppressed by government. The impetus is anger, not knowledge of what will bring needed change.

I have thought out a new system design that probably cannot be sold and implemented peacefully. It will work and solve our inequality problem, but it must be sold to the public first or it will never see daylight, and the oppression will continue until rage precipitates revolution once again (if ever). Then, whatever the result is, the con game will continue as before

We shouldn't be proposing revolution unless we know what will solve the problem of greed and sociopathy and proceed with that as the goal and final outcome.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 1:11:34 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Hi Jerry. I have some interest in MMT, though it's not my most pressing concern at the moment. But I'd be curious to read your ideas on the subject.

But your comment otherwise launches a whole very interesting and pertinent topic of discussion. I absolutely believe, as you say, that revolutions (even if peaceful) have to be fueled by citizen anger at government oppression. That reality is in fact implied in my suggested name, "Justified Outrage," the revolution I'd love to see launched under Biden. I almost regret that I broached the idea of satyagraha, because it suggests a kind of pious gentleness I find inappropriate to current U.S. circumstances. What I borrow from Gandhi is nonviolence and a stubborn insistence on truth. But the truth about our system--about ANY system that could vomit up Donald Trump--is very ugly and merits widespread citizen outrage. I think the movement our times need is fighting a propaganda war where we must be prepared to use WORDS as bullets. The words we use should convey righteous anger and should by no means be gentle.

That said, the last thing we need is unfocused--or misfocused--anger. Our elites work tirelessly to direct anger toward irrelevant scapegoats: Republicans toward blacks, Mexicans, socialists, or Antifa; Democrats largely toward Russia. I think we need a laser focus of anger on Wall Street and "War Street," and a positive agenda focus on a peaceful Green New Deal. A revolution this focused is perhaps unprecedented, but I think it's what our uniquely dire political circumstances call for. All I can do is recommend the approach and argue for it; I'm personally powerless to bring it about.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 3:35:35 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Hi Patrick,

Our present monetary system couldn't be working better for the criminals on Wall Street. They began their attack with the successful establishment of the Federal Reserve System and have worked relentlessly to produce banking rules that allow them to create trillion$ that are then handed off to themselves under the table.

The public anger that we see is based on conditions that do not expose the thefts of the Wall Streeters. The system is as leaky as a sieve, and that problem won't be solved until we have a new system without leaks.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 7:19:28 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Jerry,

You might well have a point, but I think we need to mobilize public anger against the obviously corrupt beneficiaries of the current system before we can have any hope of introducing a new one. Mobilized public anger against the existing system was what allowed the considerable government experimentation of FDR's original New Deal. I sense our situation is analogous, except that the military-industrial-surveillance-Israel complex has become enough of its own corrupting "thing" that we need to rail against "War Street" alongside the plutocrats of Wall Street. But once we've mobilized public anger against the existing system, MMT may very well play a big role in the solution. As someone interested in political organizing, I just don't find it effective to LEAD with ideas most of the public finds unfamiliar. Once you've mobilized people's anger against the existing system, they're willing to let their leaders try all kinds of experiments.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 7:51:28 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Jerry,

You might want to have a look at Paul Hellyer's book, The Money Mafia, as well as books by Riane Eisler - The Real Wealth of Nations, and David Korten - Change the Story, Change the Future - A Living Economy for a Living Earth.

A Big answer is right in front of us if only we have eyes (and the courage) to see:

Hellyer:

"Exposing perceived fault lines in our banking and financial systems and explaining how unemployment could be cut in half in two years and worldwide prosperity restored, this book argues the existence of exotic energy sources to replace fossil fuels and consequently recommends an immediate end to fracking and offshore drilling for oil.

"It further urges an immediate worldwide mobilization to replace the energy source in every car, truck, tractor, ship, airplane, and house on Earth in seven years in a desperate effort to save the planet from further overheating. The book blasts government secrecy, and more than 65 years of supposed lies and disinformation, and demands full disclosure of what they know about visitors from other realms and their technology and the extent of their collaboration, including any treaties that may have been signed by them.

"With more than 65 years of participation in and observation of political and economic systems beginning with the Great Depression, extending through World War II, the postwar era of hope for a better life, the Cold War, the subjugation of democracy by oligarchy, and the subtle but continuous militarization of America. Paul T. Hellyer analyzes what he believes has gone wrong with the world and its economy and suggests radical measures to introduce a universal culture of peace and cooperation."

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 6:34:35 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Blair, you may brand me unduly aggressive for this, but I feel compelled to ask: Do you EVER relate what your vast reading tells you humanity must do to the concrete--extremely difficult--task of political organizing? If you don't, I really don't see the point of all your well-read theoretical advice. We're facing emergencies with short timetables, and what we really need to figure out is what to do RIGHT NOW. If you think we can do nothing--and staggering calamities are inevitable--why don't you just say so? Otherwise, I really think you need to explain how we get from here to your proposed THERE.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 7:06:29 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Those are great questions, Patrick. I'm not a political organizer. Are you? Do you involve yourself with the nitty-grittys of meetings, licking envelops, etc? Inquiring minds would like to know.

I'm more of a disseminator of information publicly/in person, through emails and online. I hardly ever go out in public without finding a way to share resources. That's just my role right now. The truth is that I don't know much about political organizing, although I have been part of actions (such as anti-nuclear) in the past. I touch the people I can. Information and dharma can be powerful. And each of us has limits on what we can do.

I don't know if Trump is going to be able to manipulate the system and/or convince enough people to vote him back in. I do hope that each person who wishes to see Trump defeated is doing whatever they can to move things in that direction, and I'm aware that the clock is ticking re- the election. Biden, as I've said, may be thought of as a "holding action,",allowing more progressive initiatives to occur. It's now a matter of mitigating damage.

If, or when you are ready, you'd be wise to look into the phenomenon sometimes known as Grace. Or if that is too much, you could check out non-locality and the potential power of small actions.

It is time to "pay the piper." As far as staggering calamities in the coming years are concerned, it is a shift in the world's paradigms that is critical. However, we have already and will continue to head for some tipping points that may make calamity inevitable. If we're very fortunate, the suffering will act as an initiation into a major paradigm shift. And this may well require decades.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 10:44:30 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Blair,

Thanks for an honest admission.

I too am an imaginative intellectual who likes to discuss speculative Big Ideas about the future, so I'd be a hypocrite to censor anyone for doing so. The reason I reacted to your comments here is that I'm writing to promote organizing related to our present crisis, and comments that don't relate to that just don't seem terribly pertinent. But as you probably know, we authors have little control over where the discussions under our articles go. For keeping things pertinent, democracy sure has its disadvantages. Sigh!

To answer your question, I have activist experience of several kinds, most of the hands-on stuff being in the my early activist days fighting fracking in PA. For example, I was picked to run an all-day speakers' tent presenting various aspects of the case against fracking; I had to find and invite enough speakers to keep it going. The organizer was VERY pleased with my work.

After that, I organized a successful (in the sense it made news) protest against Tom Ridge when he came "shilling for drilling" at the Wellsboro, PA Chamber of Commerce, Since the whole protest was my idea, I organized every aspect of it, choosing literature, suggesting protest signs, and arranging to get five of my people (myself included) into the Chamber meeting. I managed to speak at the event and was libeled in the chief regional paper for my pains (they lied that police escorted me out of the event).

As my author bio notes, I was co-founder (with Victor Tiffany) of the Bernie or Bust movement, which grew beyond our expectations and made NATIONAL news. I was the chief concept guy and strategist; Victor admittedly did more of the hands-on stuff and was a superb operations manager. I couldn't have pulled it off without him. Since Victor and I disagree fiercely about electing Biden, you might say I'm writing to attract my next Victor.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 1:19:39 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Thanks Patrick, for your honesty and openness -

A few thoughts:

The short-term issue is how to create change at the political level - specifically helping Biden get elected. Political change is strange animal: there are so many factors that are out of our control (among them back-doors on voting machines and the role of the "deep state"). There will be undoubtedly Trump's machinations re- claims that the election is rigged and many more shenanigans. (This is a guy who can't stand "losers."). This, obviously, is a critical matter. If Trump gets a second term, not just this country, but the world is fucked.

One question is how to engage with people in swing states and also to learn more about the motivations of the "undecided" (or even Trumpers) re- voting for Trump. I have attempted to plumb these depths in previous articles dealing with authoritarian leaders and followers. There was an interesting discussion that took place between myself and Al Hirshfield re- the "country club crowd" who are for Trump. I am in the midst of two email discussions with a friend and an acquaintance - one of whom is a Trumper, while the other is undecided.

I wish I knew a way to create more discussions with such people.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 8:47:51 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

If I had to label myself it would be as a "healer". As such I did organize a few conferences on holistic approaches to health and healing.

I'm aware that there are many ways to help shift attitudes besides political organizing per say. (I plan to continue to brainstorm this question). For example, turning people on to some forms of meditation and spiritual growth can open the heart and support folks in seeing clearly. (Here I'm thinking about insight/vipassana meditation per say, which can be translated from the Pali as "seeing things as they are") .There is also the possibility of drawing on the spiritual power of more highly evolved beings. (Here I'm thinking about a being such as Amma - Amma.org - who happens to be offering a meditation online Sat. mornings in lieu of a world tour). I would say it is worth learning more about what an "evolved soul" or their "spiritual power" means.

We change through many avenues, not just one. (I'd also invite you to check out Thom Hartmann's autobiography, The Prophet's Way in this regard).

It is also interesting to contemplate the implications of Gandhi's saying: "When you reduce yourself to zero, your power becomes invincible." And to remember that this little man in a loin cloth managed to throw the British EMPIRE out of India."

You'll also find out-of-the-box ideas for change, which can be adapted, in my article titled, "Seeking Solutions to the World Probematique."

Thanks for caring so passionately.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 9:18:24 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Neither Paul Hellyer nor Riane Eisler have the creds that Stephanie Kelton, Randall Wray, Warren Mosler, and many other proponents of MMT have. I have never heard of either of them before. They certainly don't have the solution that MMT and a guaranteed job program would make possible.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 7:27:33 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Jerry,

You could give them a try by checking out their books on Amazon. My sense of our problem is that we are still operating out of a paradigm that is defunct. We need to change our glasses. It looks like the implications of the ET issues (see Hellyer and Steven Greer) take us far outside the old money/economic paradigm, as does Eisler's and Korten's work.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 10:09:33 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Jerry,

If you are really looking for solutions, I'd invite you do some in-depth checking re- the four authors I've mentioned. A warning, however: doing so may challenge both your view of the world and your comfort level. We are all challenged to change and grow during this pivotal time.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 8:20:10 PM

