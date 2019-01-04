Jimmy Dore: British Spy Found Inside Bernie Sanders Campaign, Operating in Iowa in 2016

Here is the video:

British Spy Found Inside Bernie Sanders Campaign (2016 in Iowa)





Maybe the British Top Brass were worried about Bernie's Bashing the Billionaires and the Big Banks? [A little alliteration to extend the 3 B's, (not just Beethoven, Bach and Brahms, but now it is Bernie, Biden, and Beto!)]





The Integrity Initiative, a British pseudo-NGO tasked with running anti-Russian propaganda operation, was recently exposed. Further digging into it revealed a much wider operation. It seems to involve a mole British spies inserted into the Bernie Sanders campaign.

The Anglo-american anti-Russian campaign, of which the Integrity Initiative is a part, seems to have a much wider target field than Russia. It is used to press for censorship of all unwelcome opinion that runs against the 'deep state' ordered narrative. It is used to undermine political opposition to the campaign domestically as well as abroad. And, as Murray says, we can expect it to become even more dirty as it proceeds.

(Article changed on January 4, 2019 at 18:15)