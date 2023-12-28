Jewish Anti-semites in Israel are the cause of the explosion of anti-semitism.

I write this is a Jew, ashamed of Israel's behavior.

Fascist, authoritarian Bebe Netanyahu holds power in Israel because of the influence of Fundamentalist, ultra-orthodox Jews who consider non-orthodox Jews to be "Goyim," which means, non-jewish.



These Haredi extremists consider Gazans to be subhuman animals. They are joined by Ultra orthodox Americans who come to Israel to get free land, which they obtain by stealing land from Palestinians who have had their properties for generations.









Israeli mistreatment of Palestinians would be bad enough, but there is more that is problematic. Israel surrogates are now and have for a long time been aggressively attacking progressives. They fund opponents to primary Progressive incumbents and are often successful. I believe that this is foreign meddling in American politics, though it is complicated, because American Jews often put Israel first, and American politicians are terrified of standing up to Israel, with the fear that they will be attacked by AIPAC, and that they will be challenged and primaried as has happened before.



This has led American leaders to blindly allow Israel to engage in horrific behaviors without any supervision of the billions of dollars in aid that they receive.



Another reason that American politicians are so afraid of AIPAC is that Jews are generally a reliable voting block for Democrats, with 70 to 80% support. I believe that given the current circumstances, politicians would receive strong support from a solid percentage of Jews who are ashamed and disgusted by Israel's policies and behaviors. The politicians might lose 10 or 20% of the 75% that they had, but that would be more than made up for by regaining support from members of the Islamic faith who are disgusted by the support for Israel's genocidal behaviors. And it won't just be Muslims who will be swayed. It will also be members of younger generations.



Joe Biden and the leaders of the democratic Party are making a huge mistake in giving Netanyahu unrestrained support. If it continues, we can expect to see support for Joe Biden and the Democratic party decline even further, causing the loss of the House and Senate inthe 2024 elections, as well as the White House. This will not be because of anti-semitism. It will be because of outrageous fraudulent efforts by AIPAC and the ADL to use this tragic series of events to further their aims at legitimizing horrific Israeli policies.



The only way to stop the rising tide of anti-Semitism is for Jews throughout the world to call out the outrageous, totally unacceptable behavior and policies of Israel.

