 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Jesus in Salem? Local Pub Hosts Famous Patron

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1701
Message Daniel Patrick Welch

[HUMOR/ SATIRE]

By Daniel Patrick Welch

SALEM--A landmark Salem eatery was all abuzz Thursday night as word spread throughout the small crowd at Major Magleashe's about a once-an-eternity celebrity guest. Regular patrons Dan Welch and Julia Nambalirwa-Lugudde confirmed the rumors that Jesus Christ had chosen the intimate setting for his Last Supper.

"I mean, they said no pictures, but hey, it's not every day that the Son of Man is sitting a few tables away," said Welch when interviewed for this piece and urged to tell us what's happening. The couple voiced concern that their blurry picture of the King of Kings would be met by disbelief from skeptics. Still, they vowed to add the photo of The Chosen One to their famous collection of photos of the Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot and other rare appearances. "Don't forget the face of the Virgin Mary from that grilled cheese sandwich in the diner in Peoria," added his wife Julia.

The couple also seemed confident that their minor sin would be forgiven, if not by the establishment, then certainly by the Light of the World himself. "He's The Nazarene," said Nambalirwa-Lugudde. "I mean he kind of, like, has to, right?"

Staff and patrons alike were taken aback, but deeply honored, that the Hero Born of Woman would chose 'Major's,' as it is universally known among locals, for his traditional final meal. "Look, he's the Alpha and Omega, right? We're not going to tell the Lamb of God there's no room at the inn or anything like that," said one of the owners. "But we're still under the six-foot rule, so we fill to capacity very quickly."

Staff were understandably tight-lipped about having a guest as famous as God The Son on an otherwise uneventful Thursday night--not only nervous about attracting attention but also how COVID guidelines might spoil the visit for The Christ. One patron chimed in "Yeah, it's hard especially these days. You can't really accommodate a 13-top. Especially when they're all sitting on one side of the table."

In the end (well, almost), Jesu settled in at a four top in the back, away from the action, as if hiding his light under a bushel. Staff busily shooed away nosy diners, but Welch is convinced they meant no disrespect for the Resurrection and the Life. "People here are the salt of the earth," he insisted. "Good, good people. We have politicians, mayors past and present, basically anybody who is anybody comes to Majors. People take it in stride, even when it is the Son of the Most High."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Daniel Patrick Welch Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

(c) 2014 Daniel Patrick Welch. Reprint permission granted with credit and link to http://danielpwelch.com. Political analyst, writer, linguist and activist Daniel Patrick Welch lives and writes in Salem, Massachusetts, with his wife. Together (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Martha Lost

US Election Results in Chaos as Four-Year-Old Redraws Electoral Map

Worst Man for the Job: What the Hell is Obama Thinking?

My Country 'tis of thee--Corporatocracy! Of Thee I Sing

Voter Intimidation in Odd Places: Even in Safe States

Blessing in disguise: Ukraine may be the last straw--if it doesn't kill us all

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 