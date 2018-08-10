Jean Gebser and the Recovery of Humanity



Matryoshka Doll Surprise Now for something different... This is a Matryoshka doll, which could be called the first ever surprise toy, invented 123 years ago in Russia. From Wikipedia: A ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: pimimpa) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

In his Magnum Opus Gebser, the Ever-Present Origin, states that the human mind/consciousness has seen four evolutionary surges. We have already begun to embark on the fifth.

The Archaic Structure of Consciousness

The archaic structure is the first to emerge from "the Ever-Present Origin". Words necessarily fail us in describing this primary level of human development since nothing has been passed down to us in form of history, whether in form of words or images. It is difficult to imagine.

Here we are talking about the earliest emergence of human beings. For convenience this mode of awareness can be described as humans who are immersed (and "at one") with the world. In actuality there are no individuals, but rather a somewhat boundaryless identity with nature and tribe.

- Advertisement -

The Archaic structure of consciousness is perhaps the most difficult to understand, for it is the one most removed from our present-day way of thinking and apprehending the world. Stated succinctly, it can be likened to zero-dimensional mentation, a world devoid of any perspectivity at all. It is a state in which the holder of consciousness is perhaps only minimally aware of himself or his relationship to the world around him in human terms. For at least two million years our ancestors struggled in the twilight of self-recognition and self-discovery.

Gebser's conclusions are an intuitive apprehension of the borderline consciousness between animal and man; he describes this a "a dimly lit mist devoid of shadows."

The Magical Structure: The Magical Structure is one wherein man entered into the next phase of growth. It can be characterized by a sense of egolessness, spacelessness and timelessness, a pointlike-unitary world, its interweaving with nature, and its magical reaction to the world. In this stage humans started to develop a sense of rudimentary self-image. Though he was growing, the human was still intimately related to nature, and did not consider itself apart from it. Feuerstein suggested that this structure could easily have persisted till 40,000 B.C. and until the advent of the Cro-Magnons.

- Advertisement -

The "magic man" lives as if he is in a dream-like state. The notion of space, time, etc., are illusive to the magic man as he does things in a state of unknowing, motivated only by the survival instinct.

In the magical structure, events, objects and persons are magically related. Symbols and statues do not just represent those events, objects and persons, but are those same objects and persons. Gebser symbolizes this "one-dimensional" consciousness structure by the space-less, time-less "point". Unlike the archaic structure in which there is a "perfect identity of man and universe", man is aware of nature as something within his community to which he or she must "listen" and act in order to survive. There is actually a slight emergence of a sense of separate self, though in embryonic form.

The mythic structure

Revealing further growth, Gebser symbolizes the "two-dimensional" mythical structure by the circle and cyclical time, based on man's discovery of the rhythmic recurrence of natural events and of his inner reflections on his experience of those events. But this time, the growth is religious and shamanistic. As Feuerstein points out in his Structures of Consciousness , (1987), the Cro-Magnons had developed a universe that presumed the existence of a fairly complex mythology.

In the mythical-structure events, objects and persons are woven together in stories. Mythologies give coherence to consciousness.

- Advertisement -

An important element in myth is polarity; the etymology of myth itself implies both speaking (mouth) and silence (mute). This structure is considered two-dimensional, as it is characterized by fundamental polarities: Word was the reflector of inner silence; myth was a reflector of the soul.

Gebser explains that polarity makes myth particularly foreign to the mental-consciousness structure: "Only when we acknowledge both meanings of the root word can we discern the fundamental nature of the mythical structure. Only when taken together as an elemental ambivalence, and not a rational contradiction, are they constitutive for the mythical structure." Man is beginning to recognize himself as opposed to others.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4