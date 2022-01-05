 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

January 6th is the Day of Epiphany

The US Capitol with the
The US Capitol with the 'Goddess of Freedom' statue atop
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

January 6th is Epiphany, offering more signs that we do not live in a random Universe, as Liz Cheney releases intriguing new findings concerning the 2012 insurrection.

Merriam-Webster's definition of epiphany

1: capitalized : January 6 observed as a church festival in commemoration of the coming of the Magi as the first manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles or in the Eastern Church in commemoration of the baptism of Christ

2: an appearance or manifestation especially of a divine being

3:

a(1): a usually sudden manifestation or perception of the essential nature or meaning of something

(2): an intuitive grasp of reality through something (such as an event) usually simple and striking

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

5 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

Marta Steele

Dear MAB, Great article-concise but masterful.! Thanks for posting!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 2:34:34 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Aw, thanks, Marta, that means so much coming from a master! xo

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:32:36 PM

Nelson Wight

MAB, i'm not sure i could fully accept liz's revelations.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 2:58:11 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Why? Just wondering. She's on the committee, it sounds like these things will be common knowledge very shortly.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:33:28 PM

Nelson Wight

just relying on daughter's and dad's previous positions that i've found difficult to forgive.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 4:24:41 PM

Blair Gelbond

I would say that another epiphany we need is the realization that fascism is and will become more attractive to both leaders and everyday people as our ecology and social system break down. In my opinion we need to seek out the larger picture.

Resources

Choosing Earth by Duane Elgin

and

the "Cosmic Hoax" video - available on siriusdisclosure.com

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:49:06 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks for your suggested resources, Blair!

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 2:41:22 PM

John Hawkins

"All, all except Phineas, constructed at infinite cost to themselves this Maginot Line against this enemy they thought they saw across the frontier, this enemy that never attacked that way--if he ever attacked at all. If indeed he was the enemy."
       -- John Knowles

Hmm.

Perhaps he is experiencing an epiphany of his own.

Or maybe it was epoophany: "I am full of sh*t."

Here was my musical response to the Jan 6 farce last year, published in this here paper:

John Hawkins · Battle Of New Old Beans

The 6th of January (The Battle of New Old Beans)

(banjo intro)

LOUD PROUDS:

In TwentyTwentyone we took a little trip

Bubba fed us acid and we deep in rebel sh*t

We ate of barrel pork and drove to New Old Beans

And we went at speaker Nancy and her daily monthly spleen


.

We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin'

They'd been eatin' Dunkin' Donuts and dunkin' very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin'

Tellin' crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico


.

CAP COPS:

We looked down a river

(Hut-two)

And we see'd we pissed ourselves

(Three-four)

A drug-eyed mob of johnny rebel crazies

(Hut-two)

Lookin' for some pelves

(Three-four)

Motherfuckers high

(Hut-two)

Call Trump their MAGA king

(Three-four)

We sipped Starbucks coffees

(Hut-two)

And didn't say a thing

(Two-three-four)


.

LOUD PROUDS:

We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin'

They'd been eatin' Dunkin' Donuts and dunkin' very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin'

Tellin' crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico


.

POLS:

Well, old Nancy trembled, taken by surprise

(One-hut, two-three-four)

"Where're the Cappie coppers"

(One-hut, two-three-four)

"Who allowed this compromise?"

(One-hut, two-three-four)

We lost our fire

(Hut, two-three-four)

When we see'd the Prouds unquell

We forgot the electoral college

And ran for cover -- hell, we


.

LOUD PROUD:

We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin'

They'd been eatin' Dunkin' Donuts and dunkin' very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin'

Tellin' crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico


.

MSM:

Yeah, they ran through the hallways

(One-hup-two)

And they ran through the chambers

(Hup-two-three-four)

And they ran down the holes

(Hup-two)

Where even wabbits wouldn't go

(Hup-two-three-four)

They ran so fast

(Hup-two)

That our hounds couldn't catch 'em

(One-two-three-four)

Yellin' this'll do in lieu of a Wall at Mexico

(One-two, hup-two-three-four)


.

LOUD PROUDS:

We fired our 'pinions 'til our mouths were melted down

All for the cause of our MAGA boffo clown

We rang his blue balls, and powdered his behind

And when we touched the powder, DJ Trump lost his friggin' mind


.

We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin'

They'd been eatin' Dunkin' Donuts and dunkin' very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin'

Tellin' crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico


.

SENATE:

Yeah, they ran through the choirs

(Hup-one-two)

And they pooped in our latrine

(One-two-three-four)

And flashed their fatty tushes

(Hup-two)

And now we're getting mean

(Hup-two-three-four)

They can't long last

(Hup-two)

After Trump's been done convicted

(One-two-three-four)

And egged and chained to the Wall at Mexico

(One-two, hup-two-three-four)


.

Hut-two-three-four

Sound off, three-four

Hut-two-three-four

Sound off, three-four

Hut-two-three-four

Hut-two-three-four.

fade out

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 4:01:46 PM

