It was after (a poem)

It was after you left

After our conversation

After I went back to work

In the backyard and after that





After my body said stop

And I stopped and I sat

After I sat

It was after the last edit





After the wind died down

After the news died down

After the sirens faded

Into the cityscape





Of the dream you sent me

After I realized

That the leaves had fallen

From the tree I was sitting under





It was after the last leaf had fallen

After I decided I had thought enough

After I slipped into myself

And allowed myself to rest inside my work clothes





That I lifted my eyes to the sky

It was after I realized that the sun had set

It was after I caught sight of the crescent moon

That I heard the first goose calling





And it was after I heard the first goose

That I heard the rest

And it was after that that I saw them

And it was after I saw them





That I tried to count them and couldn't

Because they were so many

And it was after I stopped trying to count them

That I watched them disappear



And it was after that that I stood up

And it was after I stood up

That I thought

Of what I meant to tell you.





