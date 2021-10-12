It was after (a poem)

It was after you left
After our conversation
After I went back to work
In the backyard and after that
After my body said stop
And I stopped and I sat
After I sat
It was after the last edit
After the wind died down
After the news died down
After the sirens faded
Into the cityscape
Of the dream you sent me
After I realized
That the leaves had fallen
From the tree I was sitting under
It was after the last leaf had fallen
After I decided I had thought enough
After I slipped into myself
And allowed myself to rest inside my work clothes
That I lifted my eyes to the sky
It was after I realized that the sun had set
It was after I caught sight of the crescent moon
That I heard the first goose calling
And it was after I heard the first goose
That I heard the rest
And it was after that that I saw them
And it was after I saw them
That I tried to count them and couldn't
Because they were so many
And it was after I stopped trying to count them
That I watched them disappear
And it was after that that I stood up
And it was after I stood up
That I thought
Of what I meant to tell you.