It's the End of the World, and I Feel Terrible

By Norman Solomon

From Truthdig

From en.wikipedia.org: Ivy Mike was a hydrogen bomb and the first thermonuclear weapon ever tested. The U.S. detonated it on Nov. 1, 1952, on the island of Elugelab in Enewetak Atoll, part of the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific Ocean, as part of Operation Ivy. {MID-293698}
(Image by en.wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I've written many hundreds of columns. The one below has caused me the most uncertainty about going public with it.

I'm accustomed to writing about facts, quotes, documented history, while offering assessments. But this piece extrapolates from the current zeitgeist, going into realms of events that must be speculative and -- until too late -- unprovable.

Diary

So lucky to be here. Tiny island of dreams.

The serenity is unbelievable, except I want to believe it. Bluest waves with silver froth. Sun through the palms is damn near orgasmic. And solitude! If I can't finish the book here, it'll be my own fault.

***

Sort of knew I shouldn't bring the shortwave. That'll teach me to donate to NPR. Just can't resist a "thank you gift." Will crank it tomorrow.***

Wish I hadn't turned on the radio. BBC World Service all there is. Downbeat.

Swim, then write. Plenty of sunblock. As for writer's block, perish the thought.

***

Latest newscast unnerving. Need to concentrate. I blow this deadline, I'm seriously screwed.

OK, no distractions, beautiful isle all to myself. A thousand words a day and I'll be in clover.

***

Radio getting scary. What's coming out of Washington and Moscow, not to be believed.

Stop worrying and get to work!

***

Worse. Can't listen any more. Can't not.

Wish I could call home.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Norman Solomon is the coordinator of the online activist group RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of a dozen books including "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4519 comments


  New Content

Well said, but there were a few of us who never went along with the scapegoating of Putin. The timing and convenience for the Democrats was far too obvious not to be an invention. Not to mention the glaring lack of evidence.


Notice how the Skripal poisoning case in Britain has fallen off the radar just in time to focus on the Royal Wedding. Not that these things are scripted or anything.

Submitted on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 12:27:31 AM

Author 0
