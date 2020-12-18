It's not over: How Trump Might Still Be Inaugurated for a Second Term



Biden wins: But is that enough?

Democrats and their allies are dismissing the challenges to the Election at their peril.

Behind the scenes Trump's allies are working furiously on new cases, selecting alternate electors or a Congressional override on January 6 (both of which have precedent). Conservative reporter Bill Still features a Michigan City Councilman (unnamed) who walks through all the steps still open to the Republicans, starting at the 1:15 mark:

You don't have to agree, but should be aware of what's coming. I won't believe the transition is over until Biden is sworn in for President.