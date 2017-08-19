Power of Story
It's Not About "White Culture"

From Counterpunch

From youtube.com: UNITE the RIGHT Rally in Charlottesville {MID-153683}
UNITE the RIGHT Rally in Charlottesville
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Julius Streicher)   Permission   Details   DMCA
"I came to this march for the message that white European culture has a right to be here just like every other culture," a white nationalist protester in Charlottesville told Newsweek. But, he claimed, he's "not an angry racist."

White nationalists often use this messaging. They claim they aren't racists; they just want to celebrate white European culture and heritage.

What's unreasonable about that, they say? Shouldn't every group of people be allowed to celebrate their own culture?

There are two problems here.

One is historical baggage. History doesn't have many examples of people innocently "celebrating white European culture," but it does have an awful lot of examples of ugly and sometimes violent racism perpetrated by white people of European descent. Slavery. Jim Crow. Lynchings. Hitler.

That isn't to say that Americans of European heritage don't have a culture to celebrate. Not at all.

They just generally celebrate it based on national traditions and not in a generic, pan-white-people sort of way. You might celebrate Irish culture on St. Patrick's Day, for example. Or you could celebrate French culture on Bastille Day with French wine and food.

In America, we celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and Thanksgiving with turkey. But these holidays are for all Americans, not just the white ones.

America has never been a white country. It was once entirely populated with Native Americans. Then the first Europeans arrived, and they soon brought the first enslaved Africans. All of those groups, as well as all of the people who followed later, contributed to making our country and our culture what it is today.

Second, the goal of "celebrating white European culture" is a thinly veiled lie.

It's a lie because the marchers were carrying Nazi flags, flags associated with the genocide of 6 million Jews and countless others the Nazis wanted to remove from humanity's gene pool.

It's a lie because the marchers were carrying Confederate battle flags, the flag of a people willing to fight to the death for their right to enslave other human beings.

It's a lie because the marchers were marching alongside KKK members, whose organization have terrorized and murdered people in the name of white supremacy for over a century.

And it's a lie because the people who are supposedly simply celebrating their own lily white skin and its culture frequently and routinely make disgusting racist remarks about people of color.

http://www.lavidalocavore.org

Jill Richardson is the proprietor of the blog La Vida Locavore. She writes on food policy issues and she is currently working on her first book, due out in 2009.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 13 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5781 comments, 6 diaries


I call total BS on this one.



Submitted on Saturday, Aug 19, 2017 at 5:30:03 PM

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 391 comments


Trying to prevent destruction of statues to celebrating white culture is a divide in itself. Also, exactly what about white culture is being celebrated, it's pretty diverse so nailing that down might be tough. Most white, black, and other groups, generally seem to be living fairly well together, until some people start stirring the pot and creating friction. Anyone, or group who wants to protest or march should be free to do so, even Nazi's, common sense people believe in constitutional rights and freedom of expression, and people should be free to express their beliefs even if they are a minority which Nazi's certainly are.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 19, 2017 at 6:29:16 PM

