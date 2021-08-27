It's A Cooked Book! Timeline of Connectable Dots: Covid-19



Edith Adam's 9th Annual Cook Book - Wartime edition Vancouver Sun

by John Kendall Hawkins Below find factual 'data dots' you, the reader, can connect in any analysis you choose. This is the history that the MSM should be following, but is generally ignoring or underemphasizing while they continue to get ads paid with their coverage of boffo-clown Trump. Let me emphasize that these are my dots and I have already written pieces here and here. You may have other dots. Pray tell, Pilgrim. The origins of the coronavirus are still underway, after being sidelined by Trump-administration shenanigans, including when Trump business lawyer and personal confidante Rudy Giuliani spilled the beans in Borat's latest movie that China "intentionally" released the virus to the world. This politicized the science of determining the origin of the virus -- crucial to understanding how it happened and how to prevent it from happening in the future. Did Rudy get his info from a whisper Trump got from the IC? Did he get it from right-wing kongs in Congress? And did he blurt it to Tatar, in the film he was punked by, in order to get into her pantiloons? Isn't that a crime worthy of Mata Hari? Just asking. Without further adieu:

2014 Obama announces moratorium on gain-of-function research in US, citing safety concerns that could not be overcome easily, including " a 2014 release of anthrax from a U.S. government lab that exposed 84 people"; risk of a lab monster escape seen as too high and "not worth it" -- Cost Benefit Analysis: Nein. Nein. Nein. Question: Did the moratorium provide the pretext for outsourcing gain-of-function research overseas? Partial answer: Yes. Dr. Fauci is known to have provided funding for research to the Wuhan lab in 2014. Still in question is how much of that funding went to Wuhan? What was the formal arrangement? Can we see a primary doc? The Wuhan lab was known to be delving into bat sh*t research, because it's proudly acknowledged on their website. See the Director's Message, which says in part: 1. SARS etiology origin: The live SARS-like coronavirus SL-CoV-WIV1 has been isolated for the first time from the bat droppings; and such virus has been confirmed to invade the host cells through the ACE2 of human beings, civets and Rhinolophus sinicus. The research result has so far provided the most convincing evidence to the view that Rhinolophus sinicus is the natural host of SARS-CoV (Nature, 2013). Has anyone in the MSM commented on this fact?

2017: Trump admin removes moratorium (little MSM coverage) in December. Question: Why so little coverage from the MSM, given the topic's natural controversy, and the deep-seated hatred in the MSM for Trump? Was Trump punked into removing the moratorium? Why, even now, with all the coverage on Trump and his continued stupidity and cupidity, is there no mention of this peculiarity? Just asking. He's blaming the Chinese. Why hasn't the MSM gotten around to pointing to his administration's lifting of the moratorium. One possibility: The MSM is covering some ass; like they did with StellarWind in 2004 at the NYT, which led to GW being re-elected and 9 years going by before the full story of StellarWind was revealed by Ed Snowden in 2013.

2017: Framework developed for future weaponization of bacteria, chemicals and viruses for the specific purpose of creating the most virile kind in case the enemy got it first (i.e., return of Cold War thinking). Such research will include gain-of-function up the yinyang, and f*cking with bacteria until anthrax is all Mike Tysoned and biting off ears. Also, they promise, new cosmetics may be in the offing. So, probably the FDA will be involved in the future. Here's a bit from the framework: On the other hand, bacterial toxins, both endotoxins and exotoxins, are clearly significant virulence factors that can likely be readily modified or designed based upon data analysis. Given that endotoxins are chromosomally expressed and are intrinsic to the physiology of the bacterium in question, an actor would likely need to use a combination of synthetic biology and standard molecular-biology approaches to modify existing endotoxins or create new ones. Titillating, No? That's a tag question. Do you like to play tag, Joey? The take-away here, other than Mr. Phelps for observation, is that we are planning out these horrors and pandemics and pearlharbors -- openly -- and the MSM is still sniffing the bum of the Bum. Sounds conspiratorial, I know, but then your ears pick up when Daniel Ellsberg, a former planner of such horrors, speaks up. Authority. Always the authority figures. Authority when Dan was Bad; authority when Dan is Good. Do you own reading and reading into, mofo.

2018: DARPA P3 begins, which promises to have solutions to ANY future virus within 60 days of obtaining antibodies. You think I sh*t you, right? Stink again. Look, see: P3 aims specifically to develop a scalable, adaptable, rapid response platform capable of producing relevant numbers of doses against any known or previously unknown infectious threat within 60 days of identification of such a threat in order to keep the outbreak from escalating and decrease disruptions to the military and homeland. See what I mean? DARPA started the vaccine miracle? I'll let you catch your breath. See you at the next paragraph. Recently, a highly placed contract PR person for DARPA (my first few contacts were directly with DARPA personnel) told me that "DARPA does not conduct gain-of-function" research. Well, probably not. They contract it out. It's called plausible deniability. Duh. A question is: Was Wuhan one of those deniabilities? I know, I know. Shhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

2018: Reports that US embassy officials are concerned with potential safety issues at Wuhan lab in question; info sent back to DC. In the same 2020 Newsweek piece cited above, a classified DIA assessment, titled "China: Origins of COVID-19 Outbreak Remain Unknown," is referenced and the visits of the embassy officials are acknowledged. However, this 2020 DIA report, says Newsweek, includes the assessment: The report, dated March 27 and corroborated by two U.S. officials, reveals that U.S. intelligence revised its January assessment in which it "judged that the outbreak probably occurred naturally" to now include the possibility that the new coronavirus emerged "accidentally" due to "unsafe laboratory practices" in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pathogen was first observed late last year. So, despite the most recent IC Report, a couple of days ago, the Trump administration had been notified that there was enough worry to include the possibility that an accident had occurred in Wuhan.

2019: More concern expressed about Wuhan doings; December: pandemic begins out of Wuhan.

2020: Impeachment from December through to February 5 keeps America's eyes off the ball -- total media saturation of an event that proved meaningless, due to a Republican majority in the Senate guaranteeing Trump would not be convicted. Trial too far away from November election to be valuable fodder for Democrats. Totally pointless event. By Super Bowl Sunday, the pandemic was in the USA (Florida governor Ron Desantis later admits that the Miami-based Superbowl may have been a super transmitter of Covid-19). The impeachment hearings were so draining drive-time radio was posing the question: Why not make the Monday after Bowl a national holiday? Acknowledge the hangovers. Given the number of beer ads, including the Bard from Duluth pitching in, seems like a good idea to many. One notes that, while Nancy Pelosi was pushing the impeachment, she and others were quietly gaining financially from insider knowledge of Covid-19-related stocks. Remember this, next time they curtail unemployment benefits, eviction moratoriums, and Covid checks to help get you through. And, remember it the next time you vote.

2020: February 25 DARPA gives antibodies of Washington state first-survivor of Covid-19, just come back from Wuhan, to Abcellera in Vancouver. Abcellera is a P3 partner. According to the DARPA spokesperson I communicated with, "The P3 performers used proprietary microfluidic technologies to rapidly screen and select candidate antibodies." Essentially, the US military got the ball rolling for a solution, through its partners. One notes that the Canadian company has one Yank on the squad, the CLO, CCO & Corporate Secretary, Tryn Stimart, who is a lawyer with ties to the FDA and the US military. Meh.

2020: Trump dumped in November. Apparently, the Russians weren't interested in throwing away provisional and mail-in votes this election cycle. News coverage begins of Trump's months' long sour-grapes campaign, providing endless coverage of The Two-Minute Hate, translating into countless ad income for the media. They ain't letting this cash cow go out to pasture easily.

2020: Abcellera had been conducting fire drills on pandemics prior to the outbreak. After DARPA hands over the survivor antibodies to Abcellera, the company succeeds in producing a solution within 60 days. By August 1, they have trials going for a monoclonal therapy for Covid-19. Eli Lilly is the willing partner. Yes, please, they say to more yummy profits on their plate.

2021: January 6 "Clown Insurrection" during the electoral-college confirmation in House, during which Congressional officers appear to provide minimal protection for House members, resulting in deaths, and Nancy Pelosi's podium being kidnapped, presumably for ransom. Later, it's understood that the leader of Proud Boys (I forget his name) is an FBI informant, leading to the logical conclusion that officials in DC knew in detail what might happen. The only thing the Left has to say, and righteously, is that if that had been a Black Lives Matters rally, there would have been blood spilled. Everyone shakes or nods their head, like some kind of moral duckrabbit, the meaning the same.

2021: Miracle vaccines begin to appear from Big Pharma -- virtually no WOW factor from MSM, despite pages and pages in NYT and others of impossibility of producing a SAFE virus in under 4 years. Well, I guess they just don't know, do they, what DARPA is up to? Me, I just asked, and they told me stuff, before they eventually fobbed me off to a contractor PR personoid.

2021: Big Pharma windfalls begin to be noted by the press; it's announced, quietly, that, after months as an investor, Paypal billionaire Peter Thiel has become a director on the board of Abcellera, shortly after Trump's loss. No one enquires as to why Abcellera? where Thiel had invested unknown sums before the pandemic hit, nor are we informed of why he was placed on the board. Can I get on the board?

2021: Delta variant arrives in June. More ka-ching ahead. Woo-hoo!

2021: Biden hails Pfizer vaccine in August. I laugh my ass off. See my Pfizer piece, "The Phony FDA Imprimatur."

2021: The US Intelligence Community (IC) report on Covid's origins shrugs, says 'I dunno', for the first time in decades.



