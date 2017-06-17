Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

It Doesn't Take a Russian to Hack an American Election

By Bob Fitrakis
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
(Image by Metro Goldwyn Mayer)

Reprinted from columbusfreepress.com by Bob Fitrakis and Harvey Wasserman

Attorney-General Jeff Sessions has confirmed the Russians hacked into as many as 39 state data bases, and did all they could to affect the electronic vote count that put Donald Trump in the White House.

But Americans could have done it much easier.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach set in motion a Jim Crow/Crosscheck purge of hundreds of thousands of mostly black, Hispanic and Asian-Amrican citizens prior to the election in at least 29 states.

Now Trump has appointed Kobach to an "Election Integrity" Commission. His co-commissioner is J. Kenneth Blackwell, who as Ohio Secretary of State helped steal the 2004 presidential election.

What isn't this pair of election thieves being called to testify before Congress? Why is there no national viewing of Greg Palast's BEST DEMOCRACY MONEY CAN BUY on precisely this topic?

The electronic flipping techniques Blackwell used in Ohio 2004 are part of the "black box voting" syndrome documented by Bev Harris. No Russians needed.

"Made in America" was the virtual statistical impossibility that Hillary Clinton won the exit polls in FL, NC, PA, MI and WI but lost them ALL in the official vote count, and thus the Electoral College.

And how about the 70,000+ ballots from heavily Democratic areas of Michigan that officially showed no presidential choice, an insanely improbable outcome easily produced by a hacker's algorithm. Again, no Russians necessary.

Likewise the sequential improbabilities in Wisconsin and much much more make it clear that rigging elections will continue as long as we have vulnerable registration rolls, electronic voting, an Electoral College, corporate campaign funding and much more.

Meanwhile, there's a high likelihood the upcoming special Congressional race in Georgia has already been hacked"by Americans!! ( http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/318-66/44126-will-the-georgia-special-election-get-hacked ). As reported by Palast, thousands of Asian-American citizens have already been purged from the voter rolls to pave the way to Congress for Georgia's former Secretary of State. Again, no Russians needed.

It may seem like borscht, but election theft is American as apple pie.

In reality the Americans have been stripping and flippingelections here and worldwide for many decades. Here's some history---

- In 1950, the Bureau of Social Science Research (BSSR) was founded as a division of the School of Social Sciences and Public Affairs at the American University. In 1953, it became a non-profit organization involved with the CIA, and was used as a propaganda tool in the overthrow of Iran's Mossadegh. It then emerged as key player in the rise of electronic voting.

- In 1974, the US General Accounting Office commissioned a year-long study on the rise of electronic voting equipment. In 1975, Rory G. Saltman, an electronics expert at the National Bureau of Standards, warned that "Increasing computerization of election-related functions may result in the loss of effective controls over these functions by responsible authorities and that this loss of control may increase the possibility of vote fraud." (National Bureau of Standards Special Publication #500-30).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.freepress.org/index2.php

www.freepress.org
www.bobforohio.com


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Paul Cohen

Author 1890

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)


  New Content

If there is one thing that we all learned about in school about what made America unique and important it was that this country was the very first in modern times to adopt a government modeled as a representative democracy. Elections are at the heart of that system and if there is anything we should value as a country it surely should be the honesty and integrity of our elections.

It would seem that if anything is considered treason here it would be election fraud and yet we seem to be pretty cavalier about the idea. Ho hum, it happens all the time; that seems to be our approach, at least if it is one of our own citizens committing the fraud. We don't seem to investigate or punish this as a crime at all. Like Obama, after the election we just look to the future and ignore the serious crimes of the past.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 at 3:03:30 PM

Larry Kellogg

Author 508396

(Member since Mar 5, 2017)


"Ho hum, it happens all the time; that seems to be our approach, at least if it is one of our own citizens committing the fraud. We don't seem to investigate or punish this as a crime at all."

You could be a pal and show us all 'who' are the 'individuals' committing these crimes...Well, no, you probably can't because there has been less than 40 people in the national elections that have actually done this....The problem being that it is more 'election' fraud, as in ethnic minorities skimmed off the top for supposedly voting in two states (Interstate Crosscheck) that could have been in the MILLIONS!....So in reality there is no 'citizen' fraud, per se, but only reducing the Dems numbers as said and reducing the number of polling places in heavily Democratic minority areas.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 at 3:58:21 PM

Paul Cohen

Author 1890

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)


We seem to be using different terminology. There have been very few documented instances of voter fraud, meaning fraud by individual voters voting twice for example. But voter fraud is not the same as election fraud. In fact it seems that election fraud has been perpetrated under the guise of avoiding voter fraud which, as you point out, is really a non-problem.

Election fraud does seem to be a serious issue. By election fraud I mean fraud through voting machine manipulation, by police intimidation of voters (usually minority voters), by advertising an incorrect day or place for voting, or by manipulating voting rolls to defraud voters of their legitimate right to vote. Of course these offenses have rarely been prosecuted so one could make the argument that these are mere allegations but that is the problem. And one can make the argument that these are in some instances not crimes. Again, that is a manifestation of the real problem.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 at 5:16:56 PM

Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015)


So we are to believe without evidence, Session's assertion that the dog ate the election, oops , the Russians stole the election. As George Carlin said years ago, meaningless choice. You have no choice. You have owners...they own you, they own everything... These elections are a charade. But it's Russia's fault. Sure.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 at 6:07:29 PM

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 