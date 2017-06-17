

Reprinted from columbusfreepress.com by Bob Fitrakis and Harvey Wasserman

Attorney-General Jeff Sessions has confirmed the Russians hacked into as many as 39 state data bases, and did all they could to affect the electronic vote count that put Donald Trump in the White House.

But Americans could have done it much easier.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach set in motion a Jim Crow/Crosscheck purge of hundreds of thousands of mostly black, Hispanic and Asian-Amrican citizens prior to the election in at least 29 states.

Now Trump has appointed Kobach to an "Election Integrity" Commission. His co-commissioner is J. Kenneth Blackwell, who as Ohio Secretary of State helped steal the 2004 presidential election.

What isn't this pair of election thieves being called to testify before Congress? Why is there no national viewing of Greg Palast's BEST DEMOCRACY MONEY CAN BUY on precisely this topic?

The electronic flipping techniques Blackwell used in Ohio 2004 are part of the "black box voting" syndrome documented by Bev Harris. No Russians needed.

"Made in America" was the virtual statistical impossibility that Hillary Clinton won the exit polls in FL, NC, PA, MI and WI but lost them ALL in the official vote count, and thus the Electoral College.

And how about the 70,000+ ballots from heavily Democratic areas of Michigan that officially showed no presidential choice, an insanely improbable outcome easily produced by a hacker's algorithm. Again, no Russians necessary.

Likewise the sequential improbabilities in Wisconsin and much much more make it clear that rigging elections will continue as long as we have vulnerable registration rolls, electronic voting, an Electoral College, corporate campaign funding and much more.

Meanwhile, there's a high likelihood the upcoming special Congressional race in Georgia has already been hacked"by Americans!! ( http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/318-66/44126-will-the-georgia-special-election-get-hacked ). As reported by Palast, thousands of Asian-American citizens have already been purged from the voter rolls to pave the way to Congress for Georgia's former Secretary of State. Again, no Russians needed.

It may seem like borscht, but election theft is American as apple pie.

In reality the Americans have been stripping and flippingelections here and worldwide for many decades. Here's some history---

- In 1950, the Bureau of Social Science Research (BSSR) was founded as a division of the School of Social Sciences and Public Affairs at the American University. In 1953, it became a non-profit organization involved with the CIA, and was used as a propaganda tool in the overthrow of Iran's Mossadegh. It then emerged as key player in the rise of electronic voting.

- In 1974, the US General Accounting Office commissioned a year-long study on the rise of electronic voting equipment. In 1975, Rory G. Saltman, an electronics expert at the National Bureau of Standards, warned that "Increasing computerization of election-related functions may result in the loss of effective controls over these functions by responsible authorities and that this loss of control may increase the possibility of vote fraud." (National Bureau of Standards Special Publication #500-30).

