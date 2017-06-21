Refresh  

Jim Crow GOP Steals Another Election As Brain Dead Democrats & Media Say Nothing

By Bob Fitrakis
      (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Could the 2016 Election Be Stolen with Help from Electronic Voting Machines? democracynow.org - Harvey Wasserman of Columbus, Ohio, has been a vocal critic of electronic voting machines. He co-wrote the book, .What Happened ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Democracy Now!)   Permission   Details   DMCA

By Bob Fitrakis and Harvey Wasserman

The Jim Crow GOP has stolen yet another Congressional election, this time in Georgia. As always, the media and Democrats are saying nothing about it.

And now the US Supreme Court will allow secretaries of state to completely trash the ballots of anyone they choose.

So the Trump/GOP domination of American elections is essentially secure for the foreseeable future. Anyone believing the 2018 or 2020 elections will provide realistic opportunities to overthrow Trump/GOP control of the government is living in a dream world.

That dream world fits an historic pattern we outline in our new STRIP & FLIP DISASTER OF AMERICA'S STOLEN ELECTIONS (www/freepress.org). Its latest incarnation has just surfaced in Jim Crow Georgia.

The much-hyped Congressional race between Democrat John Ossof and former Georgia GOP secretary of state Karen Handel was the most expensive in US history, costing more than $50 million.

It has ended with yet another victory for Jim Crow election theft as surely as if the KKK had run rampant through the countryside, lynching potential voters.

When the seat was vacated by a Trump cabinet pick, Ossof apparently won a run-off election. Early reports showed him with well over 50% of the vote. But as usual where electronic voting machines are involved, Ossof's margin mysteriously fell under the majority as the evening proceeded, forcing a run-off.

Not one major media outlet reported that GOP secretaries of state like Handel have been using the infamous Crosscheck program to strip untold numbers of minority and other suspected Democrats from the registration rolls. As reported by Greg Palast in THE BEST DEMOCRACY MONEY CAN BUY, Crosscheck was developed by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to eliminate millions of non-white voters from the registration rolls. In 2016 some 30 GOP secretaries of state used it to help put Trump in the White House.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

http://www.freepress.org/index2.php

www.freepress.org
www.bobforohio.com


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

Thank you, Bob. Your analyses are always spot on, and go far beyond the usual sour grapes caterwauling because they are based on empirical facts, fatal flaws, and observations. I will be sharing your article with several groups on Facebook, including Rob Kall's Take Back the Democratic Party and America, and my own Facebook group, Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Win in 2020.


In a reply, could you please comment on the relation between this GA election and what is laid out in that brilliant movie, Uncounted: The New Math of the American Election?


This is the entire movie embedded in full here, and you can watch it directly:



Uncounted: The New Math of American Elections (Full Length) facebook.com/pages/ Uncounted-The-New-Math-of-Amer ican-Elections/11321231225 UNCOUNTED is an explosive new documentary that shows ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Justin Wallis) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 at 6:01:23 PM

Jim Thomas

We should remember that the Democratic Party engaged in massive vote fraud in order to get its neocon neoliberal candidate on the ticket and keep Sanders off the ticket. So perhaps the party elites are concerned that complaining about vote fraud would set a bad precedent. Sanders, who refused to challenge the vote fraud employed against him, is now the dancing donkey mascot for the party. I trust that he is being well compensated for betraying those who supported him.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 at 6:19:03 PM

