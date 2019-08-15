 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/15/19

Israel to Ban Omar and Tlaib From Entry

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (305 fans)


(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's been decided. Israel will not allow U.S. congressional representative Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to enter the country. This is after Israeli ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer stated that they WOULD be allowed.

What changed is Donald Trump has let it be known he wants Israel to ban Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel. And Israel, obediently and subserviently, failing to act like an independent nation of integrity, bowed to malignant narcissist psychopath Trump's whim.

Now, the fact is that Israel passed a law that BDS supporters would not be allowed to enter Israel. But Israel has enforced that policy very unevenly. So, when Rep. Stenny Hoyer was in Israel recently, the Jerusalem Post article reports Hoyer said,

"Israel's confidence - as expressed by Mr. Dermer in having any member of Congress who wants to come to Israel, have the opportunity to come to Israel and have access and to see what all these members have seen and will see - is appropriate," And this was backed by Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from California.

David Brinn, managing editor for the Jerusalem Post, writes,

- Advertisement -
" The decision ultimately made by the government Thursday to apparently ban the congresswomen from entering Israel is shortsighted and deeply flawed. A quashed trip is only going to further deepen the divide between Democrats and Israel moving moderate Democrats away from a positive view of the country and raise the specter that Israel is behaving in something less than a democratic fashion."

So now, Israel has not only embarassed Hoyer, but also McCarthy.

It all comes down to leadership. My criticism of Israel, as an American Jew, has been of their policies and actions. This latest decision will surely solidify most non-Orthodox American Jews' negative attitude towards Israel.

I hope that Stenny Hoyer and the Democrats in Congress hold to their support of Omar and Tlaib in the face of Israel, and, in solidarity, refust to go to Israel until any member of congress is allowed to go.

That is a highly unrealistic hope, given that congress has already passed a law that violates First Amendment, freedom of speech rights in its treatment of advocacy for BDS. But change doesn't happen without hope. It will be interesting to see just how congressional leadership does handle it.

For starters, I just received this press release from Rep. Gerald Nadler, who represents the very Jewish New York's 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn:

""It is utterly egregious for the Israeli government to deny entry to two sitting members of the United States Congress. The close relationship enjoyed by the United States and Israel should extend to all its government representatives, regardless of their views on specific issues or policies. This decision undermines the ability for our two allied countries to have the frank, open and, at times, difficult discussions that we must have in order to ensure Israel remains a secure and democratic nation.

"I strongly condemn this decision and urge the Israeli government to allow entry to these Congresswomen and welcome them in the respectful, dignified manner to which they are entitled as official representatives of the United States."

- Advertisement -

Comments from Twitter:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1893 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

They own us, so would we expect any different? Who the heck cares? Screaming over a flea bite.



Submitted on Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 at 4:28:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 