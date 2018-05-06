Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Israel: a window of opportunity

By       Message Jean-Luc Basle       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/6/18

Author 75077
- Advertisement -

Israel: a window of opportunity

Stars are aligned for Israel to realize its long held dream of Middle East domination through chaos. The war with Iran has started. It began with the strikes on Iranian positions in Syria on February 9 th and April 9 th . It is about to enter its last phase with the United States' participation. With Iran destruction, a cycle initiated by 9/11 will come to an end.

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump is scheduled to tear up the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 12. Does it matter that Iran is in compliance with the JCPOA? Of course not. How will Iran respond to Trump's decision? Iranian leaders are caught in a dilemma. If they react, they will face war. If they don't, they will incur the wrath of the Iranians. Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif said they will be "consequences", implying Iran will re-start its defense nuclear program. This will give Israel the excuse it needs to convince Trump that the time has come to invade Iran. With John Bolton at his side, the president will make good on Hillary Clinton's campaign promise to bring the Israeli-American relationship to "the next level". Now, why would the United States invade Iran is an open question? If Iran is a threat, isn't Pakistan too?

The intense diplomatic activity of the last few weeks is an indication that the United States is preparing for war. On April 23, Emmanuel Macron begins his trip to Washington DC. The next day, General Joseph Votel, head of Central Command, meets the Israeli Army chief of staff. On April 25, Avigdor Lieberman, Israel's Defense Minister, is in Washington. The 27, it is Angela Merkel's turn to visit Donald Trump. On the 29 th , the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is in Israel. On the 30 th , Benjamin Netanyahu gives a conference in which he details Iran's secret nuclear program, but without convincing the International Atomic Energy Agency. It reminds one of Colin Powell's infamous presentation of February 5, 2003 at Security Council of the United Nations.

- Advertisement -

Israel does not need the United States to defeat Iran*. But, the American involvement gives the invasion the appearance of legitimacy, in the absence of a U.N. Security Council's endorsement. Imperial powers do not subject themselves to international laws, not even those they edict. The international community, led by Russia and China, will condemn the invasion. If history is any guide, they will refrain from taking any concrete action. Iran is a strategic asset, not a vital interest for either of them. Besides, Iran is within the United States' sphere of influence.

Domestically, the ground has been led out to make the invasion legal. On April 30, the Knesset gave Benjamin Netanyahu the authority to declare war provided the minister of defense, Avigdor Lieberman agrees. In the United, Congress is about to vote on the Corker-Kaine amendment which will give Donald Trump the authority he needs to carry any war. How can U.S. senators renounce their most sacred duty -- that of declaring war? It is a mystery. How can a nation which regards itself as the beacon on the hill, make a mockery of democracy? It is beyond belief.

Stars may never be lined up again in the future. Israel cannot pass this opportunity. It already signaled its intentions to go ahead by issuing an ultimatum to Russia regarding the delivery of S-300 missile launchers to Syria. In retrospect, it appears that Iran made the same mistakes Iraq and Libya did by forsaking its defense nuclear program and proclaiming its intention to abandon the dollar. It will get the same treatment: destruction. The Middle East will then be in a state of chaos.

- Advertisement -

*Iran's defense budget is two third that of Israel ($12 billion vs. $18 billion). SIPRI.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Former Vice President Citigroup New York (retired) Columbia University -- Business School Princeton University -- Woodrow Wilson School

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mohammed bin Salman: a useful idiot

Don't poke the Russian bear

Blowback: the making of an anti-US coalition

Is Russia a threat for the United States? Evidence says no.

The 2016 American Revolution

Political coup in Washington

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 