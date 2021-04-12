 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/12/21

Israel Sabotages US Efforts to Reestablish Iran Treaty

(Page 1 of 1 pages)
Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge Iran on Monday accused Israel of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be latest episode in a long-running ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Reuters)

Israel used an explosive device to sabotage attempts by the US to reestablish the Iran treaty.

The news is not being reported that way, exactly. Instead, reporting suggests the explosion was used to delay the start-up up Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility by nine months.

The Jerusalem Post reports,

"Explosives were used to completely destroy the internal power system at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility in an alleged Israel operation, two intelligence officials told The New York Times on Sunday night.

The explosion caused severe damage to the site and it could take at least nine months to restore production at Natanz, according to the officials."

And this Jerusalem post article asserts that Mossad was behind the bombing. That means that Netanyahu was behind the decision.

Such a bombing is an act of war. It doesn't get much worse. Yet I was unable to find any reports of a response to the bombing by Joe Biden.

One has to ask, as a close US ally, did Israel check with, notify or coordinate with the US its intentions to bomb the facility?

Did Biden know? Did US ambassador to Israel Jonathan Shrier know?

I don't think so.

So let's be clear. Netanyahu is a smart version of Donald Trump. An extreme right wing bigot who runs an apartheid regime buttressed and surviving only because of support from the most right wing, religious extremist groups. He is no friend of Democrats and he's barely tolerating Joe Biden. But this action is a serious betrayal of the relationship between Israel and the US. This is a stab in the back.

What I don't understand is why mainstream media White House reporters have not asked Biden to comment on this betrayal.

And why aren't the media characterizing the Mossad bombing as an act of war?

Sadly, Joe Biden is both a war hawk and an Israel-firster. My guess is he will give Israel and Netanyahu a pass and make Iran swallow and live with the assault.

It shouldn't be that way. We don't need more acts of war, especially from supposed allies. It's time that the US stood up to Israel and made it clear that it can't get away with this kind of behavior. Netanyahu is trying to assemble a tenuous control of the government. It's time for Joe Biden to tell Israel that with this stab in the back, Netanyahu is not longer an acceptable partner and that things are changing.

Or maybe Biden did know about it and gave it the go-ahead, betraying whatever good will was developing between Iran and the US. The world is watching.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
