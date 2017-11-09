Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Is the Way Your Meat Was Produced Your Business?

By       Message Martha Rosenberg     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 5   Well Said 3   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 11/9/17

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)
- Advertisement -

Big Food is miffed that the days of "it's-none-of-your-business" farming are over. Once upon a time, consumers cared only about the price and wholesomeness of food and didn't worry about--or investigate--its origins and "disassembly."

Now, consumers increasingly want to know how an animal lived, died, and even what it ate in between. Worse, they think it is their business. Some of the newly engaged consumers are motivated by health, wanting to avoid hormones in milk, antibiotics in beef, arsenic in chicken and who know what in seafood. Many more are motivated by ethics--not wanting to see animals suffer.


Increasingly consumers want to know how their food was produced
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There is no question that animal rights activists, with the help of miniaturized cameras and the Web, have forced farm animal treatment onto the national front page with a parade of cruel and upsetting exposes. To capture the farm verite all they often have to do is get hired at a factory farm or slaughterhouse.

How hard is it to get hired in a slaughterhouse or on factory farm? Can you fog a mirror? Do you have a pulse? Can you start this afternoon? There is not a long line to fill jobs whose descriptions are, "Remove dead animals from 98 degree ammonia-infused pens wearing face mask, $8 an hour possible, depending on experience," or "Determine sex of newborn chicks and grind up unwanted males for dog food: $6 dollars an hour; chance for advancement."

- Advertisement -

Shocked at the new brand of conscientious food consumer, Big Food has pushed back.

"Congress could require U.S. farmers to supply every pig, chicken, duck, and cow with private rooms, daily rubdowns, video iPods, and organic meals catered by Wolfgang Puck," said David Martosko the Center's the Director of Research, at Congressional hearings about humane slaughter. "But even this wouldn't satisfy activists who actually believe farm animals have the 'right' not to be eaten."

The Animal Agriculture Alliance, another pushback group, told journalists that "improvements in animal welfare should be based on reason, science and experience, not on the opinions of activists who have absolutely no vested interest in farm animals." Of course "not having a vested financial stake in the use of animals" is exactly what legitimizes activists' complaints----they are not doing it "for the money."

So it is no surprise that states, with the help of American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), have been writing "Ag-Gag" bills that criminalize producing, distributing or even possessing photos and video taken without permission at an agricultural facility. They also criminalize lying on a work application to work at an agriculture facility "with an intent to commit an act not authorized by the owner."

Is such "Kill the Messenger" protectionism legal? Probably not. Two years ago, a U.S. district court ruled such a law in Idaho unconstitutional because it denied the exercise of the right to free speech even though states' ag biz "may not agree with the message."

Snuffing free speech may be a lot cheaper for Big Food than reforming animal production. But Big Food can't as easily suppress the new breed of conscientious consumers who want to know their food's origins.

- Advertisement -

(Article changed on November 9, 2017 at 06:34)

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 5   Well Said 3   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 79 fans, 762 articles, 473 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Factory farming harms more than the animals--it harms workers, the environment and consumers who eat the cheap and questionable food

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 6:31:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Suzana Megles

Become a Fan
Author 10457

(Member since Feb 2, 2008), 42 fans, 425 articles, 2188 comments, 88 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thank you Martha. Hopefully people reading this illuminating piece will "push back" anyway they can. Of course, the best way is to illuminate meat in your diet if you can. Barring that - eating it much less. Sadly, I'm afraid most people don't really care about farm animal suffering. If they did, compassionate changes would have been made by now. Still, we who care hope posts like this will change many diets so that the message to animal producers will make them realize - incorporating compassionate changes is a must.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:39:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 14000 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks, very important.

We all have to fight for decent treatment of all living beings, animals and humans.

Information about abuses should be revealed and never suppressed.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:16:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
ETNIKS

Become a Fan
Author 503903
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 2, 2015), 2 fans, 24 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

After watching the film COWSPIRACY I was in shock at the reality of how the food production contributes to the increase of contaminants in the world.
The fact is society's eating habits themselves are the main obstacle to attaining a balanced ecology.
While all the blame officially is reserved to the consumption of oil, this other source of pollution is much more difficult to stop due to the need for tens of hundreds of millions of people to be forced to change their eating habits, ingrained into their culture.
No longer can we look the other way while mammals like ourselves are being mistreated with such insiduos cruelty.

WE HAVE TO STOP EATING THEM and we have to stop inflicting the industrialized killing system we have instituted.

If we ever have to suffer the invasion by other extraterrestrial beings, we won't have a way to convince them not to do the same to us, killing us and eating us at their pleasure, just because of their superior technology.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:38:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Rick Kincade

Become a Fan
Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012), 1 fan, 268 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I taught school in Kenya for a year 73/74 in a small community north of Mt. Kenya with the Meru people. The local butcher would butcher an animal, usually a cow two to three times a week and sell the meat till it was gone. We could save the meat for 3/4 days in a fly safe, scrubbing the green goo off the outside of the meat the last day. People also highly valued fat since it was rare and would grab a fatty piece of meat off a plate at the bar before taking a lean one.... but it all got eaten.


When we first arrived we were led to important people's houses to be introduced and fed, being warned not to eat all that was put on your plate as they would bring more and we had several stops to make. The last one was the butcher, our primary school teacher/guide told us. I responded that we would probably have meat at this meal and was told, no no no no no. The butcher can't eat meat or the animal will smell it on him and he won't make a clean kill.


In our advanced, consumer, technological, got to have it now society we have lost so much more than anyone can begin to imagine. We are what we eat. What we eat is brutalized animal meat and we have become brutal people. I don't understand?_*%#_*

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 9:31:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 79 fans, 762 articles, 473 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rick Kincade:   New Content
wow--quite the story

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 12:22:32 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 