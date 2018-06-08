- Advertisement -



Trump lashes out against Attorney General Jeff Sessions CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid breaks down the president's latest public attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the DOJ's handling of a FISA ...

According to the LA Times, "President Trump said he likely will support a congressional effort to end the federal ban on marijuana, a major step that would reshape the pot industry and end the threat of a Justice Department crackdown."

Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General he's made it very clear he regrets having appointed, is very much for the federal ban on marijuana.

One must ask the question, 'Is Trump supporting ending the federal ban on marijuana for fact or even politics based reasons, or is doing it because it will piss Jeff Sessions off. I'm guessing the latter, because Trump is too lazy to actually explore facts. Of course, if he gets a phone call from any of the camps that have a financial interest in keeping pot illegal, like the pharmaceutical, alcohol or prison industries, he could flip flop, as he's done before.





I think that, now that he's had a taste of his presidential vindication/spite power we'll be seeing a lot more of it arising. Maybe there's even a way to manipulate him so he actually does some good while exercising his spleen.