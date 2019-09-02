 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H2'ed 9/2/19

Is Netanyahu ready to deceive Israelis and the US into war before the general election?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 81971
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Zernik
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Today, IDF's "cute deceptive maneuver" failed. It could have led to escalation and war against Hezbollah, Iran's proxy in Lebanon, dragging the US into war as well...


(Image by Hosein Mortada on Twitter)   Details   DMCA

(Image by Joseph H Zernik)   Details   DMCA

Fake medical evacuation of fake wounded soldiers, following fake news of Hezbollah attack on a fake medical vehicle, as recorded by Hezbollah. The false propaganda maneuver failed within 1-2 hours. [v]

____

Tel-Aviv, Sept 01 an unusual incident took place along the Israeli-Lebanese border today.

Israeli English-language media appeared vague on the nature of the event. For example, Haaretz English edition title is misleading: [i]

Hezbollah Missiles Hit Israeli Base, Military Vehicle on Lebanese Border; No Casualties

Reading down towards the end of the report, one gets to a section, which reads:

Later on Sunday, it was revealed that the IDF conducted a diversionary maneuver that included evacuating bandaged soldiers to a hospital.

After the missile hit the armored vehicle, which was being used as an ambulance, the IDF called in a helicopter to the scene, and two soldiers were filmed being carried out on a stretcher.

Rambam Medical Center in Haifa had announced the arrival of the two soldiers, and about an hour later, IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis announced that there were no Israeli military casualties. Manelis refused to comment on visuals showing the helicopter evacuating the soldiers to the hospital...

Times of Israel also provides a simplistic title "...none hurt", and gets into this difficult to explain subject way down its report as well: [ii]

Military sources said that the vehicle was empty when it was struck, but that soldiers had been inside half an hour earlier. IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus initially said that the armored jeep had been painted with a red Jewish star, identifying it as an ambulance, but later retracted the claim and clarified that the vehicle had been used as an ambulance but was not marked as such.

In contrast, Haaretz Hebrew edition title is explicit: [iii]

Following anti-tank fire, IDF engaged in a deception maneuver, evacuated soldiers by copters...

Within a couple of hours IDF published a retraction, linked to an unusual announcement by Rambam hospital doctors that there were no wounded IDF soldiers...

Shimrit Meir, an analyst/unofficial horn dismissed the entire incident as "a cute deception maneuver": [iv]

It's not that we are the first army in the world to conduct a cute deception maneuver. Yes.

However, the nature of the "cute maneuver" and the targets of the "cute maneuver" remained unclear... Basically, IDF spokesman today issued a false presser to the Israeli public, informing Israelis of wounded soldiers in a Hezbollah attack on a "medical vehicle", and it is likely that the "cute deception maneuver" failed because Rambam hospital doctors refused to collude.

It should also be noted that during the "cute deception maneuver" IDF deliberately exposed medical evacuation personnel to Hezbollah fire, but the bait failed, Hezbollah didn't bite. [v]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joseph Zernik Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.

His work won appreciation in Israel and abroad: * Prof Uzzi Ornan - "All power to you! I hope that you see your tremendous efforts (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Zadorov Affair: False murder conviction of a Ukrainian exposed massive corruption of the Israeli justice system

Explosive corruption of the Israeli justice system is cured by gag orders...

ARGENTINA: Again on the verge of economic collapse - again the victim of US treachery!

Robbing Argentina in the US court in Manhattan - fraud of medieval style and proportions

What part of the missile attacks on Tel Aviv is an Israeli hoax?

Israel places journalist under incommunicado confinement

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 