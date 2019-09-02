Is Netanyahu ready to deceive Israelis and the US into war before the general election?

Today, IDF's "cute deceptive maneuver" failed. It could have led to escalation and war against Hezbollah, Iran's proxy in Lebanon, dragging the US into war as well...



Fake medical evacuation of fake wounded soldiers, following fake news of Hezbollah attack on a fake medical vehicle, as recorded by Hezbollah. The false propaganda maneuver failed within 1-2 hours. [v]

Tel-Aviv, Sept 01 an unusual incident took place along the Israeli-Lebanese border today.

Israeli English-language media appeared vague on the nature of the event. For example, Haaretz English edition title is misleading: [i]

Hezbollah Missiles Hit Israeli Base, Military Vehicle on Lebanese Border; No Casualties

Reading down towards the end of the report, one gets to a section, which reads:

Later on Sunday, it was revealed that the IDF conducted a diversionary maneuver that included evacuating bandaged soldiers to a hospital. After the missile hit the armored vehicle, which was being used as an ambulance, the IDF called in a helicopter to the scene, and two soldiers were filmed being carried out on a stretcher. Rambam Medical Center in Haifa had announced the arrival of the two soldiers, and about an hour later, IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis announced that there were no Israeli military casualties. Manelis refused to comment on visuals showing the helicopter evacuating the soldiers to the hospital...

Times of Israel also provides a simplistic title "...none hurt", and gets into this difficult to explain subject way down its report as well: [ii]

Military sources said that the vehicle was empty when it was struck, but that soldiers had been inside half an hour earlier. IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus initially said that the armored jeep had been painted with a red Jewish star, identifying it as an ambulance, but later retracted the claim and clarified that the vehicle had been used as an ambulance but was not marked as such.

In contrast, Haaretz Hebrew edition title is explicit: [iii]

Following anti-tank fire, IDF engaged in a deception maneuver, evacuated soldiers by copters...

Within a couple of hours IDF published a retraction, linked to an unusual announcement by Rambam hospital doctors that there were no wounded IDF soldiers...

Shimrit Meir, an analyst/unofficial horn dismissed the entire incident as "a cute deception maneuver": [iv]

It's not that we are the first army in the world to conduct a cute deception maneuver. Yes.

However, the nature of the "cute maneuver" and the targets of the "cute maneuver" remained unclear... Basically, IDF spokesman today issued a false presser to the Israeli public, informing Israelis of wounded soldiers in a Hezbollah attack on a "medical vehicle", and it is likely that the "cute deception maneuver" failed because Rambam hospital doctors refused to collude.

It should also be noted that during the "cute deception maneuver" IDF deliberately exposed medical evacuation personnel to Hezbollah fire, but the bait failed, Hezbollah didn't bite. [v]

