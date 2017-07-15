Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is Bernie Sanders the Democrats' front-runner for 2020? Nate Silver Says "Yes"

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/15/17

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by WB Reeves

Yes, you read that right. In a fascinating online chat with 538 Staffers. Nate Silver posed the question above and answered it in the affirmative. That sparked a lively discussion that could be a model of free debate and transparency. Evidently 538's organizational structure embraces a culture of open dissent and disputation. Evidently no one is afraid to disagree with Boss and Silver doesn't expect his employees to toe the line.

That only makes sense I suppose, since 538's whole business is supposed to be the accurate analysis of data. You can't really deliver on that if you rule out competing perspectives.

In the event, what followed Silvers' assertion was a wide ranging discussion where he was called upon to argue his claim. In the process, not only are the pros and cons of a Sanders run 2020 given a thorough shaking out, we are also given a peek at what some folks who make their living from politics are looking at and finding significant when forming their opinions.

Here 's a small sampling:

natesilver: Resistance, schmazistance. Bernie got 13 million votes in 2016. Isn't he next in line for the Democratic nomination? Like, let's not be too cute by putting Eric Garcetti in the same boat as BERNIE SANDERS?

harry: Hold on a second there. That's not what I'm saying at all. You were saying Sanders dictated other people in and out of the race -- your definition of a "front-runner." I'm saying he won't be dictating most people, including folks like Garcetti or Kamala Harris.

clare.malone: Seconded. I think Sanders is still considered enough of an obstinate outsider by a lot of the party, so certain money people and thought-leader people are likely to back another horse.

harry: The elephant in the room who is polling at less than half of what he got in 2016.

perry: I'm going to concede Nate's basic point: Sanders starts out with a lot of supporters, donors, popularity, etc. He won 13 million more votes than any of these other people we are talking about.

natesilver: Harry, I see Sanders consistently polling at 20 percent and everyone else in the single digits. Doesn't that data prove my point?

harry: If you're going to use Sanders's prior support, then why is he polling at less than half of what he got in 2016? Doesn't that suggest that a lot of that support was merely anti-Clinton and not pro-Bernie?

natesilver: Because they're polling a ballot with 14 candidates, whereas it was a two-horse race in 2016. I dare you to look up Sanders's favorability ratings with Democrats, Harry!

harry: I would say I think that Sanders does have room to grow. I think he could do very well with Latinos. He fought Clinton closely among them in some states.

perry: Yes, he can grow his support. I still think he will have trouble with upper-income and older liberals and blacks, which is why I think you will see lots of people seeing if they can fill those lanes.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Meet Foster Friess, Billionaire who Bought Iowa for Santorum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 78 fans, 113 articles, 27 quicklinks, 1344 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It is never going to happen.

Establishment Democrats are taking advantage of the FBI probe into Mr. and Mrs. Sanders to push a primary challenger against him in order to rid their party of populists.

He is undoubtedly in the top five on Hillary's sh*t list so the knives will be out and it's not going to be pretty.

Democrats are completely invested in identity politics, your 2020 front-runner is Kamala Harris which will lead to huge losses to either Trump or Pence.

Sanders never should have endorsed Clinton last year instead of telling the Dems to pound sand and cast his lot with the Green party.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 15, 2017 at 3:42:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 392 articles, 1274 quicklinks, 4674 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I think you are absolutely right that most pundits view Bernie - and everyone else - through that "narrowness of perspective." The fact that any politician could actually be making choices based on what they believe is best for the people they have been chosen to serve is such a foreign idea that it often doesn't even come into play. But that is what I believe, from everything that I have seen, that Bernie Sanders is about.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 15, 2017 at 4:09:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 117 articles, 5516 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

No one is mentioning the fact, which will not be ignored, of Sander's age. At 76, I am all for senior activism but my point is that his age will be held against him when there are people much younger, like Tulsi and Kamala Harris, who are rising stars.


The other factor that is the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about is that Sanders is a neo-con lite.


While it's true he voted against the War on Iraq, so did 60% of Congressional Democrats. He has supported the 1.5 trillion dollar F-35 fighter jet boondoggle with bogus justifications, he supported regime change in Libya, and he recently denounced Assad as the worst dictator in the world and gave Trump a justification for what most progressives see as a war crime, his attack on Syria based on a false flag chemical weapons attack.


He has never dealt with this issue of being just narrowly to the left of the neocon positions of the leadership of both parties...................and until he deals with it, it will be a spoiler for the anti-war, anti-neocon progressives.


One more issue many progressives would prefer to ignore is that Sanders does not think the Russiagate scandal is fake. " "Russia has been interfering in elections in many countries all over the world"our intelligence agencies all agree that they interfered significantly in the American election."


How ironic to see those denouncing progressives who accept Russiagate as a reality promoting a man who thinks it is a reality. Is there a double standard?


I voted for Sanders and sent my $27 bucks. I would vote for him again....as the lesser evil, who, like almost all our politicians, has some profound flaws that it would behoove us to discuss in an open and civil way.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 15, 2017 at 4:53:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 9 fans, 1 articles, 570 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content
"The other factor that is the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about is that Sanders is a neo-con lite." Exactly. For me that's a fatal flaw. Like discovering a dedicated, heroic doctor belonging to Docotrs Without Borders is also a child molester. The weakest link breaks the chain.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 15, 2017 at 7:01:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 