 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/25/19

Iowa Democrats Will Expand 2020 Caucus To "Satellite" Sites

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 6942
Message Steven Rosenfeld
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From National Memo

This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

Iowa Caucus fires starting gun for race to the White House
Iowa Caucus fires starting gun for race to the White House
(Image by YouTube, Channel: euronews (in English))   Details   DMCA

The Iowa Democratic Party will create satellite caucus sites for 2020's first presidential caucus, under a plan granted conditional approval Friday by the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee.

The proposal, passed late Thursday by the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) central committee, will allow any organizer to apply to the IDP to hold a precinct caucus on February 3, 2020. The party will review that proposal, so it doesn't conflict with other sites.

Inside the state, satellite caucuses could include factories with shift workers, nursing homes for the elderly, and college and university campuses, said Troy Price, IDP chairman. Outside Iowa, those sites could be abroad -- where troops and residents live -- and in snowbird communities, such as in Florida and Arizona, Price said. Any eligible Iowa voter could show up, register and participate.

"If you are an Iowa Democrat, but not registered in-state, you can register to vote at the point of participation just like in our precinct caucuses," Price said. "Despite all of the challenges that we have faced here over the last four weeks in developing our new plan, we remain on target to have a tremendously successful caucus."

The prospect of satellite caucus sites follows the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee's (RBC) decision in August to not go forward in 2020 with virtual voting in the Iowa and Nevada presidential caucuses, citing security and reliability issues. The online voting option was initiated as a way to expand participation in 2020's first and third presidential nominating contests.

Party officials and activists in those states and Washington, D.C., criticized the RBC's decision. They disagreed with cybersecurity and reliability concerns, even though these new absentee voting systems had not yet been fully developed and tested by August. Several vendors were developing the internet-based systems.

The RBC decision sent both states scrambling. Nevada had been planning to have early voting sites and special precincts -- those on the Las Vegas strip for hotel workers. It will continue that practice to expand participation options. It appears that Iowa is borrowing from that approach for 2020 by initiating satellite precincts. Any organizer could apply to the IDP to stand up a caucus site.

The goal of increasing participation came from the DNC's post-2016 Unity Reform Commission. That body sought to heal party divides between supporters of Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. On Friday, Washington's Jeff Berman, an RBC member and also Unity Reform Commissioner, praised Iowa's new plans.

"The kind of proposal that Iowa's making is the sort of thing that we were looking for," he said. "I know it's the second attempt and it's been difficult... I just wanted to note the accomplishment and thank Iowa for going the extra mile and delivering this kind of advance in making the caucuses more accessible to more people."

The Rules Committee will meet again in about two weeks to reviews the final three states where review of the 2020 plans has been postponed: Alaska, Hawaii and Kansas. These states are considering new ways to boost participation.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Rosenfeld Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steven Rosenfeld  covers democracy issues for AlterNet. He is a longtime print and broadcast journalist and has reported for National Public Radio, Monitor Radio, Marketplace,  TomPaine.com  and many newspapers. (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pennsylvania Court Deals Blow to Fracking Industry: Corporations Not The Same As Persons With Privacy Rights

We Are Now One State Closer to Having a Corporate-Dominated Constitutional Convention

See (Literally) Why Al Franken is Gaining Votes

Why Can't Alabama Republicans Admit Doug Jones Won Fair and Square?

Hard Lesson for Franken: Not All Votes Get Counted

The Roy Moore Debacle in Alabama Is a Showcase of the GOP's Playbook to Rig Elections

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 