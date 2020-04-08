 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 4/8/20

Invitation to a Path of Peace and Wellbeing: Online Labyrinth Walk

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, In Series: Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

Labyrinth, chalk
Labyrinth, chalk
(Image by hartford.(Email Removed))   Details   DMCA

Labyrinths are walked for many reasons, including to lower stress, and enhance wellbeing.

Veriditas is inviting anyone interested to join them for an online Finger Labyrinth Walk and Meditation every Friday in April. This coming Friday April 10, the event will be held at 1:00 pm Pacific (4 pm Eastern) via Zoom.

There is no fee, but participants may register here.

The session will be led by the Reverend Dr. Lauren Artress, Canon of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco and author of three books on the labyrinth. Her first book, Walking a Sacred Path: Rediscovering the Labyrinth as a Spiritual Practice, was instrumental in launching what is now known as The Labyrinth Movement.

They suggest that you have a Finger Labyrinth available - you can download a paper version here .

Chartres Labyrinth
Chartres Labyrinth
(Image by Veriditas)   Details   DMCA

The American Cancer Society states that walking labyrinths "may be helpful as a complementary method to decrease stress and create a state of relaxation."

Research conducted by Dr. Herbert Benson at Harvard Medical School's Mind/Body Medical Institute has found that focused walking meditations are highly effective at reducing anxiety and eliciting what Dr. Benson refers to as the relaxation response, which can:

  • Lower blood pressure
  • Lower breathing rates
  • Reduce incidents of chronic pain
  • Reduce insomnia

Knossos silver coin 400bc.
Knossos silver coin 400bc.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

Labyrinths are different from mazes, although the terms are often used interchangeably. To labyrinthophiles, the two differ greatly in definition, design and function:

A maze offers several paths to choose from, and making one's way through a maze therefore engages logic and analytical processes, and is focused on achieving a particular outcome. Mazes often have walls designed to obscure the view of the correct path.

A labyrinth has only one path. Therefore, there is no need for walls or hedges to obscure the view, and most labyrinths, unlike mazes, are flat, or relatively so. Walking the labyrinth is not done to achieve a goal, but in order to experience the journey. Most people report experiencing a feeling of peace, joy, or wellbeing as a result of walking the labyrinth's unicursal path.

7-Circuit Classical Labyrinth
7-Circuit Classical Labyrinth
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler, collage from public domain image)   Details   DMCA

Labyrinths have been experiencing a public revival in schools, hospitals, libraries and places of worship, as well as in private spaces, as virtual labyrinths online, or as small, printed patterns to walk with a finger.

Exploring a finger labyrinth made by iSpiritual.
Exploring a finger labyrinth made by iSpiritual.
(Image by Debi Kermeen)   Details   DMCA

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay"

World Labyrinth Day: May the Fourth Be With You (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/29/2019
Stepping Toward Peace on World Labyrinth Day, May 5th (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/03/2018
Walk for Peace on World Labyrinth Day: May 6 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/05/2017
View All 15 Articles in "Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 