Invest in education not imprisonment

The disparity in state spending on prison has risen nearly 3 times in comparison to education whereas in some states like Colorado, South Dakota and, Wyoming the number has raised up to 5, 6 and 7 respectively. I believe this is a serious dilemma.



Born and raised in a small-sandwiched country between India and China, I faced a lot of trouble getting proper guidance in terms of quality of life and the importance of education. A country where many people in rural parts still have no clue about schools let alone the idea of getting literate. Growing up, and gradually gaining experiences, I learned that education plays a very important role in life. Providing education is in a sense providing better job opportunities to the people that will eventually raise their economic condition. Investing in education or making it affordable is what people like you and me need.



I think there is an inverse relationship between education and poverty. Countries where education isn't considered as a tool for development, poverty has spread its roots deep beneath unable to remove. A good education will provide a person with skills adequate for today's competitive world. He / She will get a well-paying job and becomes a civilized taxpaying citizen too, which is also very important for the economic development of the country. Doing so one will not risk his/her life committing a crime and hence, reduce the rate of criminal activities too. But, education is not an easy subject and sometimes it feels like a dream. The government must provide affordable education from the pre-K so as to make this a reality. If we can educate without a debt sentence or if we don't have any tuition-free education system people will be left uneducated and will never ever get a better life for his/her family.



Education and recidivism also go against each other and isn't surprising. While some activities deserve to get behind bars, America has laws that criminalize a vast array of minor or victimless behavior involving narcotics. This has resulted in overcrowded prisons requiring more funds to construct a new correctional facility. But, the sole purpose of this facility is to make the prisoners self - realize their wrong acts and prevent them to do it again. However, the rate of recidivism of those who don't have a good education; low paying jobs (or no jobs at all) and some belonging to the minority groups have gone high. On the other hand, it is seen that prisoners that receive some education inside the prison are likely to continue when they are released; becoming a professor and a college graduate with a better paying job is its success story. So, prison education plays a very important role in today's world. It is the least expensive and more effective solution for the financial issues caused by recidivism. If the incarcerated are released after serving their time, they will find a change in their social skills and educational level to function or even survive in the society. This will immediately convince them to stay away from acts that placed them in prison. Only then, imprisonment will serve its true purpose. They become a tax-paying citizen and their family will no longer depend on welfare. Also, a prisoner who participates in educational programs get good time credits and leave the prison early which in turn reduces the funds required for prisons too.





