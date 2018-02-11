Trump promised to drain the swamp. But often, Trump's word mean something other than what most people would take them to mean.
Now that he's been in office for over a year, I think it's become clear that what he meant was to make the swamp nice and cozy, neat, clean and welcoming to its denizens.
Most people took Trump to mean he was going to clean up the swamp and get rid of the dark, slimy creatures inhabiting the swamp. But actually, it appears that not only did he like the creatures in the swamp, he was planning to make the swamp more attractive to more slimy creatures, only more powerful, like the billionaires and CEOs he's appointed.
Trump just recently tweeted again about draining the swamp.
So, he's talking about getting rid of anyone who asks questions about him, or maybe, who asks questions about Republicans. I think, in his world, draining the swamp means making it malignant narcissist Trump friendly, and friendly to corporate and plutocrat predators. At least, that's how it looks from my perspective.
What do you think?
opednews.com
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.
(more...)
