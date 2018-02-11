- Advertisement -



Donald Trump Says He Is Will .Drain The Swamp in Washington DC. Trump says .we are going to drain the swamp in Washington, DC. if he is elected President during a rally speech in Florida.

Now that he's been in office for over a year, I think it's become clear that what he meant was to make the swamp nice and cozy, neat, clean and welcoming to its denizens.

Most people took Trump to mean he was going to clean up the swamp and get rid of the dark, slimy creatures inhabiting the swamp. But actually, it appears that not only did he like the creatures in the swamp, he was planning to make the swamp more attractive to more slimy creatures, only more powerful, like the billionaires and CEOs he's appointed.

Trump just recently tweeted again about draining the swamp.

According to the @nytimes, a Russian sold phony secrets on “Trump” to the U.S. Asking price was $10 million, brough… https://t.co/CBMaAX5VMt at https://t.co/CBMaAX5VMt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

So, he's talking about getting rid of anyone who asks questions about him, or maybe, who asks questions about Republicans. I think, in his world, draining the swamp means making it malignant narcissist Trump friendly, and friendly to corporate and plutocrat predators. At least, that's how it looks from my perspective.

What do you think?