Interpreting the Meaning of Trump's "Drain the Swamp"

Donald Trump Says He Is Will .Drain The Swamp in Washington DC. Trump says .we are going to drain the swamp in Washington, DC. if he is elected President during a rally speech in Florida.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: G4ViralVideos)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Trump promised to drain the swamp. But often, Trump's word mean something other than what most people would take them to mean.

Now that he's been in office for over a year, I think it's become clear that what he meant was to make the swamp nice and cozy, neat, clean and welcoming to its denizens.

Most people took Trump to mean he was going to clean up the swamp and get rid of the dark, slimy creatures inhabiting the swamp. But actually, it appears that not only did he like the creatures in the swamp, he was planning to make the swamp more attractive to more slimy creatures, only more powerful, like the billionaires and CEOs he's appointed.

Trump just recently tweeted again about draining the swamp.

So, he's talking about getting rid of anyone who asks questions about him, or maybe, who asks questions about Republicans. I think, in his world, draining the swamp means making it malignant narcissist Trump friendly, and friendly to corporate and plutocrat predators. At least, that's how it looks from my perspective.

What do you think?

 

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 84 fans, 447 articles, 1486 quicklinks, 5044 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

In response to the quicklink, Second White House official resigns amid domestic violence allegations , alert reader Kristine Hoggatt said, "So many misogynistic men in Washington!!! Does this mean Trump really is draining the swamp? If he could only get rid of most of Congress, too, I'd vote for him in 2020!!!!!"

Gave me a good laugh.

Now I am sure that Trump did not intend to instigate the #MeToo movement which is quickly separating wheat from chaff, nevertheless, it is a direct result of his relentless misogyny. And there has been quite a bit of cleaning up, I can't imagine any of it happening as fast and furiously without Trump, can you?

And I am sure that his promise to Drain the Swamp did not mean that he intended to clear Washington out from all the corporate and plutocratic predators, but it sure looks like that might be his unintended consequence. And I think he is very likely to go right down that drain with the rest of them.

I'm with Kristine, I don't really care about his intentions if the result is cleaning up Washington!

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 at 8:29:44 PM

Author 0
