Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 2 (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

International Peace Conference in South Korea

By       Message Ann Wright       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 4   Valuable 4   Well Said 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/4/18

Author 4347
Become a Fan
  (45 fans)
- Advertisement -
Peace Conference Calls for Suspension of Military Exercises after the Olympics, Lifting of Sanctions and Talks with North Korea


(Image by Photo by Ann Wright)   Permission   Details   DMCA

150 persons attended the three-day, January 31-February 2, 2018, International Peace Conference for a Peaceful Korean Peninsula and Peace Olympics sponsored by the YMCA of South Korea. The conference was held in the DMZ border city of Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea, near infamous Tunnel #2. Cheorwon is one of two towns divided by the DMZ.

The conference for peace was tied to the Winter Olympic Games which will be next week at PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, a two-hour drive from our conference site.

- Advertisement -


(Image by Photo by Ann Wright)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The YMCA South Korea conference organizers have called for a second International Peace Conference of civil society to be held in Pyongyang, North Korea in July 2018.

- Advertisement -

The delegates at the conference agreed that they will:

(1) Actively support North Korea's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and the subsequent resumption of the inter-Korean dialogue and exchanges;

(2) Strongly demand the commencement of unconditional dialogue and negotiations between the other countries involved, including bilateral talks between the US and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK);

(3) Urge countries of the world including the US to lift economic sanctions on the DPRK immediately as such a measure only negatively affects ordinary people in North Korea;

(4) Demand the replacement of the Armistice Agreement, which as signed 65 years ago, with a Peace Treaty;

(5) Demand the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in line with the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN);

- Advertisement -

(6) Demand the resumption of inter-Korean families reunion and Mount Kumgang tourism and to reopen the Kaesong industrial complex, the operation of which has thus far has been halted by the South and North Korean governments.

Four themes were discussed at the conference:

-- The Role of Sports in Bringing Peace to the Region

-- Sustainable Peace Regime and Denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 4   Valuable 4   Well Said 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rape in the Ranks: The Enemy Within

Israeli Violence Finally on Trial

Israeli Envoy calls "Estelle" a Provocation While 7 Parliamentarians Sail to Break the Blockade of Gaza

Attempting to Curtail Dissent of Seniors by Stopping Social Security Checks

Disinvited To Be a Passenger on The Swedish Boat to Gaza "Estelle"

U.S. Joins Israel in Blockading Higher Education Opportunities for Students in Gaza

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 85 fans, 442 articles, 1478 quicklinks, 5014 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
So hopeful, thanks, Ann!

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 5:28:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 62 articles, 2719 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"150 persons attended the three-day, January 31-February 2, 2018, International Peace Conference for a Peaceful Korean Peninsula and Peace Olympics ..."

This is very inspiring. Were any decision makers there? Anyone who can actually in their current role determine policy?

I just found out something last week -- always something new to learn -- which shocked me. The South Korean military is subordinate to the U.S. military there. Meaning, if the U.S. decides to start a war, the South Korean military does what it's told and marches into battle.

Anyone else see a problem here in terms of promoting peace on the peninsula?

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 10:31:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 